District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Jonathan A. Roberts, 32, of Elmira, appeared in Tompkins County Court today and entered a guilty plea to the crime of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony.
Manslaughter in the Second Degree represents the most serious count of the four-count indictment, which also charged Reckless Driving, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Incident Without Reporting.
The maximum possible sentence is an indeterminate term of five to fifteen years in New York State prison. No promises were made by the prosecution or the Court with regard to the prospective sentence. Roberts also waived his right to appeal.
Roberts admitted to operating a motor vehicle while in an impaired condition in the early morning hours of March 19, 2022 in the Town of Newfield, and to recklessly causing the death of Joseph L. Arguello, 49, of New Mexico.
Leon Arguello was a father of two and a talented musician. He had been in Ithaca on an extended visit to spend time with his children.
District Attorney Van Houten prosecuted the case and Luke Fenchel represented the defendant.
Sentencing has been scheduled for April 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. before County Court Judge John C. Rowley.
