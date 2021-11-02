Today, Nov. 2, is Election Day across the country. Here in Tompkins County, voters will have the chance to vote on both municipal and county officials, as well as make their voices heard on the statewide ballot questions. Here is a run-down of links and information to make your day at the poll go as smoothly as possible. For any other questions, visit www.tompkinscountyny.gov/boe or call 607-274-5522.
Polls are open 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. in Tompkins County.
Looking for your polling place? Click here to use the state's poll site search. You just need your county, name, birthdate and zip code. That link will also let you double-check your registration.
If you need a refresher on who's running for County Legislature in your district, click here to read our interviews with each candidate of contested races. Make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom — not all races are contested but your district's candidate will still be posted.
If you're a City of Ithaca resident voting for Common Council, click here to read our interviews with all the candidates of contested races.
Click here to read a quick rundown of all the ballot questions you'll be voting for today.
Lansing
There are races for two Town Council positions in Lansing. Click here to read about them.
In Groton there are four candidates running for two seats on Groton Town Council. Read about them here.
Dryden
There are a handful of contested races in Dryden as well. Click here to read about the Republican candidates, and click here to read about the Democratic candidates.
