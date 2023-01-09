Early voting begins Saturday, January 14, in the special election to fill the District 3 vacancy on the Tompkins County Legislature. Voters in City of Ithaca’s First Ward, District 3 and the City of Ithaca Third Ward, Districts 2 and 3, are eligible to participate.
The vacancy was left when Legislator Henry Graniston died in November. There is one official candidate: Democrat Susan Currie, former director of the Tompkins County Public Library; but write-in candidates are still a possibility.
Early voting will be held January 14 through January 22 at the county Board of Elections office at 128 East Buffalo Street. Voting hours are from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day, including weekends and the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, except for January 17 and 19, when the evening hours will be extended to 8:00 p.m.
A drop box for Absentee Ballots will be placed outside the front door of the office during business hours.
Election Day voting will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on January 24 at three polling places: South Hill School on Hudson Street, the Bell Sherman annex on Cornell Street, and Alice Cook House, at the corner of Stewart and University avenues.
