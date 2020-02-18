Road Closure

Due to downed poles and power lines, the 3000 block of Dubois Road in the town of Ulysses is closed in both directions between Woolf Lane and Hinging Post Road. Road crews are in the process of replacing the poles, which could take six to seven hours to complete. Residents and anyone travelling in the area is advised to find an alternate route. 

