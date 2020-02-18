Due to downed poles and power lines, the 3000 block of Dubois Road in the town of Ulysses is closed in both directions between Woolf Lane and Hinging Post Road. Road crews are in the process of replacing the poles, which could take six to seven hours to complete. Residents and anyone travelling in the area is advised to find an alternate route.
featured
Downed power lines close 3000 block of Dubois Road
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
-
John's Convenience Store will close after 27 years in Ithaca
-
Groton residents’ pets shot with pellet gun
-
Ithaca attorney Sujata Gibson joins race for 125th Assembly seat
-
Tours available as Harold's Square finally approaches opening
-
FINAL UPDATE: Golden campaign fires digital director after harassment allegations
Most Popular
Articles
- John's Convenience Store will close after 27 years in Ithaca
- Update: Driver in two-car motor vehicle accident on Triphammer Road declared dead
- La Belle brings touch of beauty to T’Burg
- Protestors block downtown street over Canadian pipeline project
- Ithaca attorney Sujata Gibson joins race for 125th Assembly seat
- Groton residents’ pets shot with pellet gun
- 12 people taken into custody after protests in downtown Ithaca
- Protests continue in Ithaca over climate, Canadian pipeline project
- Ithaca man arrested for causing accident while driving under the influence
- Guest Opinion: Courage is necessary in a tragic situation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Update: Driver in two-car motor vehicle accident on Triphammer Road declared dead (6)
- Southworth featured in new historic NY homes book (4)
- Protestors block downtown street over Canadian pipeline project (2)
- Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrests duo for burglary (2)
- Cornell Orchards Store will close indefinitely after this week (2)
- Ithaca Firefighters rescue woman from Six Mile Creek (2)
- Tompkins County hotel industry faces decline (1)
- Varna residents unhappy with bridge proposals (1)
- Family Film Classics Series (1)
- Candor may change ag building policies (1)
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.