As anticipated, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday morning during his daily press briefing that schools in New York State would be closed for the rest of the academic year in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state is waiting until the end of May to make any determination on the status of summer school programming. Cuomo had previously closed schools through the end of April. He additionally announced that colleges would be closed through the end of the academic year too.
Cuomo has spoken about schools being a key part of the plan to reopen the economy, which may be one reason behind the hesitance to cancel summer school programming now. Without school, parents are left to find childcare for their children during the day, which could potentially hamstring many parent from returning to work in a full-time capacity even if the state relaxes social distancing laws and allows them to.
Local schools have been adapting to online classes for the last several weeks, since Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino announced a state of emergency on March 13 which was to last one month. That was during a joint press conference with ICSD Superintendent Luvelle Brown and other public officials. The closures have since been extended at the state level.
The financial implications of the closures are still coming to light, though they've been universally negative, as was expected. Cornell University and Ithaca College are both either discussing furloughs and layoffs--or, in Ithaca College's case, moving forward with them already. The recent state budget has ICSD worried enough that the Board of Education penned a letter asking the federal government for more money in light of state cuts, while also approving a plan to cut the pay of spring season athletic coaches (who have been unable to work because of the closures) by 80 percent for the season.
There will at least be some Tompkins County representation in how the state proceeds with its economic reopening, as Cuomo's selected list of over 100 advisors, announced earlier this week, includes Cornell president Martha Pollack as well as Tompkins Cortland Community College President Orinthia Montague.
