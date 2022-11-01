The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the updated bivalent Moderna booster on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Tompkins County Health Department. The clinic requires registration and is for individuals 18 years and up. The updated booster dose provides enhanced protection against the COVID-19 variants.
The updated, or bivalent, COVID-19 boosters add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition. This addition helps restore protection that has decreased since previous vaccination by targeting variants that are more transmissible and evade the immune system. Receiving an updated booster dose will increase your protection against current variants, reducing severity of illness should you become infected.
COVID-19 Bivalent Moderna Booster Clinic:
- Wednesday, November 2, 2022
- 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Tompkins County Health Department, 55 Brown Rd.
- 18 years and up
- Register here: https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccine#boosternov2
You are eligible to receive an updated booster dose at least 2 months following your last vaccination, regardless of whether it was a completion of your initial series, a 1st booster or a 2nd booster dose. To find out if you are eligible for a booster dose, use the CDC’s interactive, online Booster Tool. According to the CDC, if you recently had COVID-19, you should wait to get vaccinated until symptoms are gone and you have completed your isolation period.
Booster doses are also available at local pharmacies and healthcare provider offices. Find a vaccine near you online at vaccines.gov or dial 2-1-1 (1-877-211-8667) for assistance. You will need to present your vaccination card demonstrating which vaccine you were given and the date your vaccine was received to obtain an updated booster dose.
Public Health Director Frank Kruppa stated, “The Health Department is offering this booster clinic because our community continues to be proactive about getting vaccinated, however, the number of appointments available are not meeting the demand. We recommend getting the updated booster for enhanced protection against the current strains of variants, as well as a flu shot. We encourage everyone who is eligible and able to get vaccinated and stay up to date on their vaccinations. Vaccines continue to be safe and effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
