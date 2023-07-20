On June 20, the Tompkins County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution to issue a request for proposal (RFP) for an internet service provider to look at creating and maintaining a broadband network that will provide service to 1,200 locations that are currently underserved within the county.
According to a recent survey into locations within the county that don’t have access to broadband service conducted by ECC Technologies, a national broadband consulting firm retained by the Tompkins County Department of Planning and Sustainability, a total of 31,000 locations lack broadband access. This resolution will start identifying how to provide service to about 3.9% of the total number of areas that remain underserviced.
Tompkins County Legislator Greg Mezey said, “This isn’t creating a solution. This is just asking for the proposal from internet service providers [to identify] what interests, costs, and challenges may exist to bring service to these 1,200 unserved locations.”
In addition to the RFP, the resolution is also asking ECC consultants to gather more information about what it would cost for the county to create its municipal broadband network. During the June 20 meeting, Mezey said, “There was a desire out of the Tompkins County Council of Government (TCCOG) meeting to look at a larger solution, which would be a municipal-owned broadband system, which we’ve asked our consultants to provide additional information on.” He added that the information will be presented at the upcoming Housing and Urban Development meeting on August 2.
Mezey said that this doesn’t commit the county to supporting a municipal system — something that several members of the Legislature are wary of doing because of the high costs associated with it — but he said that it does “allow us to gather additional information from ECC consultants to look at…a municipally owned infrastructure and broadband system.”
Creating a municipally owned broadband network to provide service for the county has been talked about several times over the years, but with previously estimated costs ranging between $80-100 million, it’s had trouble gaining the momentum required to get it past the ‘wouldn’t that be cool’ phase
Despite the hesitancy to allocate county funds to create a municipal system, providing county funding to support broadband isn’t anything unheard of. Legislator Dan Klein said that the county provided funds for the original broadband study that was conducted ten years ago, and “more recently…we spent $75,000 for the Town of Newfield to implement broadband in 280 new houses.”
Klein also explained that the estimated “option one price tag” for a municipal system in the current resolution is about $7 million. He continued by saying that “There are an awful lot of grants out there…so I think everybody’s hoping that a lot of this will come from grants, but we don’t know that yet.”
The Commissioner of Planning and Sustainability for Tompkins County, Katherine Borgella, told the Legislature, “There would be some share by internet service providers, they would pay something, the county would pay something, and what the county would be asked to pay, we would go for a grant to try to get funding.” Borgella provided a “rough guess” saying that it would cost somewhere around one million dollars for the county to have all unserved addresses served.
Before the resolution was approved, Legislator Dan Klein motioned to send it back to the committee for further discussion. Klein reasoned that since TCCOG expressed interest in exploring the possibility of a county-wide municipally owned system, the county should wait for ECC consultants to provide more information about it before moving forward.
“[TCCOG] thought that was going to be in this study that we’ve done over the past year, and we didn’t, but now we are catching up to that. The consultant will do that for us in time for the August meeting,” Klein said. He added, “I just feel like we should explore that last possibility before taking further action. I think of it as our due diligence.”
Legislator Anne Koreman responded, saying she would vote against Klein's motion. According to Koreman, there hasn’t been any indication that acting simultaneously to work with service providers to deliver broadband to underserved locations and conducting a study to gather more information on the options for a municipal system would be an issue.
“As long as we communicate with TCCOG and let them know, I think this will only speed up the process because we’ll have that information,” Koreman said.
Despite thinking that a municipal system is unaffordable, Legislator Mike Lane disapproved of sending the resolution back to the committee, saying, “Why delay this for 1,200 people who need some service.”
Legislator Rich John supported the motion to return the resolution to the committee. According to John, language in line 17 of the resolution committed the county to provide “financial or in-kind support” to create a municipal system. John told the Legislature, “I would be much more comfortable with language indicating that we’re considering providing financial or in-kind support. But this says we will do it, and I don’t know what we’re committing to.”
Ultimately, Klein’s motion to send the resolution back to the committee failed in a 6-8 vote. However, the language pointed out by John was amended to say that the county is “considering” providing financial or in-kind support. Following the language change, the resolution passed in a 14-0 vote.
