Concerned about our local waterways and natural areas? Passionate about environmental justice? Here’s your chance to advise Tompkins County government on decisions affecting our environment — decisions that have an impact on all of us who call this beautiful area home.
The Tompkins County Water Resources Council and Environmental Management Council are looking for enthusiastic and culturally diverse citizen volunteers to fill open vacancies beginning at the start of 2022. Responsibilities include attending monthly meetings, participating in one or more subcommittees, and assisting the County in promoting greater public awareness of conservation and water quality issues and community involvement in government climate resiliency initiatives. Terms are for three and two years, respectively.
Interested Tompkins County residents may apply online or via a paper form that can be obtained from the Planning and Sustainability Department by calling 607-274-5560 or in person, Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., at the Gov. Daniel D. Tompkins Building, 121 E. Court Street, Ithaca, NY.
Application deadline is Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. For more information, contact Kristin McCarthy at kmmccarthy@tompkins-co.org or 607-274-5560.
