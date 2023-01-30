Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch.