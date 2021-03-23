A handful of people virtually attended the County Legislature meeting on March 16 to express displeasure with the Reimagining Public Safety proposal. Former sheriff Peter Meskill suggested that the county separate itself from “the majority or all of the misguided attempts in Ithaca.” He also echoed some of the legislator’s own concerns from the previous meeting that the sheriff is an elected position.
“The sheriff is elected by voters of Tompkins County and serves the people, not the county administrator or county legislators,” he said.
He also spoke out against the recommendation to reduce traffic stops, and instead suggested the county invest significant ongoing funds to provide mental health and social services to county residents.
Ithaca police officer Matthew Schweiger said he believes there are serious flaws in the data collected and that there was little quality control during data collection.
“How can we suggest such sweeping changes based on that data,” he said. “I cannot in good conscience support this proposal.”
Mike Meskill, the son of a former legislator, said that traffic stops improve the safety of the community by catching people driving in a way that could cause harm before they actually do so. He also focused on the elimination of the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) and accused mayor Svante Myrick, who was not at the meeting, of trying to get out of the police union contract.
“Maybe it’s time the question is asked whose idea it really was to get rid of IPD,” he said.
County Legislator Deborah Dawson spoke on behalf of her constituent Fay Gougakis. Gougakis does not own a computer and has been avoiding using the computers at the public library during the pandemic.
“[Gougakis] pointed out that people in her situation are at an extreme disadvantage in so far as being able to access the executive order, the report, the news information,” Dawson said. “She felt that she was at a real disadvantage because she didn’t understand what the proposal entails.”
Gougakis told Dawson that she was concerned by the recommendation to replace the IPD and thinks the timeline needs to be slowed.
“She didn’t understand why the governor had imposed a hurry in this time of a pandemic,” Dawson relayed. “She expressed concern that a change as radical as reconstructing a police department shouldn’t be rushed.”
The County Legislature is expected to vote on the proposal on March 30.
