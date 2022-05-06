The Tompkins County redistricting commission is looking for public input on the proposed maps of the 16 new election districts. There will be a public meeting on May 10 for residents to give their comments and suggestions, and on May 24 the commission will meet to determine any changes they want to make. The final report will be submitted to the Government Operations Committee of the County Legislature by June 2.
The commission began meeting on Dec. 14, 2021 and has been working closely with the redistricting working group in the city of Ithaca through data sharing and joint meetings to solicit public input. Before redistricting began, members of Legislature did express a desire to have county lines match city lines at some level to make things easier on voters.
The state has a set of key factors that are required to be considered by local governments in the process of redistricting. The first, and of highest priority, is “equality in population.” This requires district to be as nearly equal in population as is practicable. The difference in population between the most and least populous district cannot exceed 5% of the mean population of all districts. Prior to this year, the difference could be up to 10%.
In Tompkins County specifically, the 2020 Census showed a population of 105,740, which is an increase of 4,176 or 4.11% since 2010. The largest growth was in the town of Ithaca at 12.15%, and the largest decrease in size was the village of Groton, which reported 9.23% fewer residents.
The second key factor is the protection of minority voting rights, which means districts must not be drawn with the intent or result of denying or shortchanging the equal opportunity of racial or language minority groups to participate in the political process, or to diminish their ability to elect representatives of their choice.
Districts must also be contiguous and as compact as possible. This can be a challenge in Tompkins County as significant differences in the density of certain areas create districts that vary in geographic size substantially while representing equal populations.
The final three factors to be considered are fairness in the political arena (no gerrymandering), maintaining neighborhoods and populations group when possible, and election administration, or creating districts that promote the orderly and efficient administration of elections. In Tompkins County this means being aware of issues associated with overlapping boundaries for city wards, town lines, village boundaries and county legislative districts.
As noted above, the maps proposed include 16 legislative districts, two more than the current 14. One of the new legislative districts is in the city of Ithaca, which is currently home to districts 1-4, but under the new plan would have a fifth; the county district lines match up with the newly proposed city ward lines.
Each district would have about 6,609 people per district, give or take that 5%. The biggest jumps from the ideal 6,609 number are the proposed district nine, which is 2.13% lower at 6,468, and the proposed district two, which is 1.79% higher at 6,727. District two is in the city of Ithaca, while district nine is the Groton area. The lines aren’t dramatically different, but there have been tweaks made to accommodate the growth and shifts in population.
Those with comments or questions can attend the next meeting on May 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Department of Emergency Response (92 Brown Rd. in Ithaca), or submit written comments via the website https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/redistricting
