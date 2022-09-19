The Tompkins County Legislature announced the launch of the Tompkins Community Recovery Fund (TCRF), which will provide more than $6.5 million in grant funding to eligible organizations, government entities, and small businesses in the County.
According to Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes, the program leverages funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to invest directly in the parts of the community that have been most impacted by the pandemic. The program will grant $6.5 million to local organizations and businesses to undertake projects that address and aid in the recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.
The TCRF also aims to support local not-for-profit organizations and small businesses impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns. and build long-term capacity and resilience by addressing critical gaps in services such as child care, job training, and affordable housing.
Organizations that qualify to receive recovery grant funding include nonprofits, small businesses, small educational institutions, healthcare providers, and government entities that have been impacted by the pandemic. These organizations will be able to apply for grants of $10,000 or more to support projects and provide services that will aid in the recovery from the pandemic and improve community resilience moving forward.
Projects and services covered by the grant include but are not limited to childcare resources, small business and nonprofit relief, education, healthcare, social justice, broadband internet, critical infrastructure, and housing. In order to qualify for the grant, eligible organizations will need to submit evidence such as financial records that would prove that the organization has been impacted by the pandemic. Additionally, most projects funded by the grant will have to be completed by 2026.
Shawna Black, Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, said “This is a transformative investment in our community. We’re looking forward to seeing applications from local organizations recovering from the pandemic or investing in critical projects moving forward.” She continued saying, “The Legislature has heard loud and clear that the pandemic’s impacts on our local economy and organizations have been serious and ongoing for a few years now. This is our opportunity to support a more resilient and sustainable recovery for Tompkins County.”
Legislator Dan Klein, who chairs the committee of the Legislature overseeing the fund said, “I want to thank local businesses and organizations for your patience as we’ve worked to get this fund set up and running. We have a real opportunity to make lasting change, and for the County to help in key areas of community recovery.” Klein continued saying, “I hope all of the local businesses, nonprofits, small governments, and healthcare providers consider applying to this fund—and I’m glad that we’re on track to announce awards around the end of this year.”
The program guidelines, application, and other relevant documents and information are available on the program web page at https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/communityrecoveryfund.
The TCRF splits funding into three different categories. Organizations can qualify for a grant ranging from $10,000 to $25,000; $25,001 to $250,000, and $250,001 or more. There is not a clear maximum amount regarding how much grant funding an organization can receive.
Throughout the process of crafting the TCRF, the County Legislature has worked alongside MRB Group and WCP Consultants to assist with administering the recovery fund grant program. Members of the consulting team will be available to provide technical assistance and guidance to potential applicants during upcoming public information sessions.
The Tompkins County Human Services Coalition already hosted one webinar focused on non-profit applicants. Additionally, the Tompkins County Chamber, Ithaca Area Economic Development, and Downtown Ithaca Alliance will co-host a meeting focused on small business applicants — and one general session meeting will be held in person at the Tompkins County Public Library on September 23. Tracy Verrier, project manager at MRG Group, will provide an overview including program priorities, eligibility criteria, application guidelines and project timelines. According to Verrier, it is anticipated that applications will be accepted beginning later this month. The deadline for applications is October 31.
