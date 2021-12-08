A commission of nine independent members selected by the Tompkins County Legislature will lead redistricting efforts for new county legislative seats guided by recently released U.S. Census data. Elected leaders and members of the commission are emphasizing the need for the redistricting process — which will yield results for the County Legislatures to review at some point next spring — to be “fair” and “transparent.”
The commission will be chaired by former Cornell University Vice President of University Relations Henrik Dullea, who was unanimously appointed along with the other eight members of the commission at a Tompkins County Legislature meeting in mid November.
“The most important thing to me is that this is a fair process, and that this commission is able to work independently with no pressure or adjustment from elected officials representing any municipality,” said Tompkins County Legislator Amanda Champion, who chairs the Legislature’s Government Operations Committee and was in charge of selecting applicants to the commission. “We really want the commissioners to be able to look at the census data and work with the county staff with mapping and have this all be a non-partisan process.”
In order to strengthen this sense of impartiality, the application process specifically prevented elected officials and officers in local political parties from applying.
“The consistent theme among those who applied was the importance of an independent and impartial look at redistricting,” County Legislator Rich John said during the Legislature meeting. “It strikes me that New York state can’t seem to do this and on the national level we have the same issue. Locally, we are in pretty good hands. This commission is going in with exactly the right attitude.”
Dullea and the commission, alongside officials from Tompkins County’s information technology (IT) department, will sort through 2020 U.S. Census data, analyzing how the growth and decline in population may affect legislative district boundaries. The commission will host public meetings and allow for the public to submit their input. The public comments submission box can be found at https://www2.tompkinscountyny.gov/redistricting
The 2020 survey figures estimate there are 105,470 people living in Tompkins County. That is approximately 4,176 more than the figure recorded in 2010. Dullea said districts are apportioned based on the total population number divided by the number of seats. Every district then should remain within 5% above or below that average, which is known as the “mean population value.”
The Town of Ithaca is the area in the county that experienced the largest influx of new residents, per 2020 U.S. Census data, totaling 22,283 residents. This uptick in population shows an increase of 2,353 residents in the last 10 years, or close to 12%.
The population of the City of Ithaca was tallied at 32,108, according to 2020 U.S. Census data, which signifies a growth of 2,094, or approximately 7%. Other areas that experienced population growth in the county in the last decade are the towns of Lansing, Danby, and Caroline, and the villages of Cayuga Heights and Lansing.
One of the main question marks still lingering is the number of Legislature seats the county will have moving forward. There are currently 14 Legislature seats drawn within the current boundaries, but Champion said the current county charter allows for anywhere from 11 to 19 Legislature seats and would accommodate for new seats if the commission deemed it a priority.
“There has been a lot of growth in the city of Ithaca, and there is some sense that the city could go back to having five legislators representing Ithaca-based districts,” Champion said.
Dullea, who served in a previous redistricting commission in 2011, noted he has spoken with county legislators regarding the creation of new districts.
“I told them we would be pleased to receive their recommendations concerning the size of the Legislature,” he said.
During the previous redistricting process, the Legislature had 15 seats before officials made the decision to reduce that number to 14 in hopes to enact some savings, Dullea said.
“At the time, there was a question we raised as to whether having an even number of members of the legislature could potentially be a problem,” he added. “We were advised that no, the Legislature felt it was quite acceptable. Now, other people have said the Legislature has had difficulties having an even number of members with regards to votes and tiebreakers. We would welcome the thoughts of members of the Legislature in that regard.”
Ultimately, and although there is a heavy emphasis on fairness and non-partisanship, Champion said she would like the redistricting process to also help voters participate in more streamlined elections.
“There is a desire among legislators and commissioners to line up City of Ithaca Common Council districts with those in the Legislature,” she said, “There is often a lot of confusion from residents. They wonder what council district they are in, what legislative district they are in. There are so many maps and lines.”
Eventually, the confusion can lead to voter apathy, Champion added.
“It would be one less thing for city residents to think about,” she said. “Anything we can do to make it easier and more legible for people to participate, that is important to me.”
For Dullea, familiarity with the process is one factor he considered when applying to lead the commission.
“In 2011, that was a very successful effort,” he said. “We had a full consensus among members of the commission on our recommendations to the legislature. Our recommendations then were approved unanimously by the legislature.”
Ten years ago, Dullea said, this process was different.
“We had several opportunities for the public to advise the commission,” he said. “As we went on, we hosted meetings out in rural fire departments and the public library. All of that, I thought, contributed to a very good process.”
Although Dullea said the commission will keep several avenues open for the public to provide their input, added access to new technologies such as Zoom, which has been widely adopted by government bodies as a public forum, could increase public participation in the redistricting process.
“With all of the talk nationally about the problems of redistricting, I felt that we could help make it a process here locally that everyone can respect,” he said.
The first redistricting commission meeting will take place Dec. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the Tompkins County Legislature Chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.