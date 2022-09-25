County Legislature

The Tompkins County Legislature is inviting the community to participate in a forum on the 2023 recommended county budget. The forum will begin at 7pm on Tuesday, September 27 and will include a brief overview on the recommended budget and an opportunity for Tompkins County residents to provide input and ask questions of Legislators and county staff.

The forum will be hosted on zoom and simulcast to YouTube, where it will be archived.

Register for Zoom event: https://tompkinscountyny-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gh68eMO8RH21mltcSee_cA

Link to YouTube simulcast stream and archive: https://youtu.be/i06H5ei5zcQ

For more information on the 2023 recommended budget, including budget documents, the presentation of the budget from Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes, and departmental budget presentations visit https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/ctyadmin/2023budget_updates.

Members of the public may provide comment to the Legislature at any time through: https://www.tompkinscountyny.gov/legislature/publiccomment

