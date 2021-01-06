The Tompkins County Legislature released a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 6 in response to supporters of President Donald Trump storming the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C. They are rejecting the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election that saw President-Elect Joe Biden oust President Trump from the White House. The full statement is below:
"Members of our Tompkins County Community,
"What we witnessed today at the United States Capitol was abhorrent, and we extend our full condemnation of the acts by violent rioters striking at the heart of our Country’s democracy. Today was meant to be a peaceful and routine certification of the results of a free and fair election, but instead we witnessed violence, chaos, and the shooting death of a fellow citizen.
"We strive for our community to value honest debate and work to uphold the integrity of our processes and institutions. We approach those who disagree with us as neighbors - not as enemies. Riots and vandalism fueled by lies and conspiracy theories are no way to participate in the democratic process.
"As our House of Representatives and Senate return this evening to certify the election results it will be a rebuke of lawlessness and a sign of the endurance and resilience of our democracy.
"It is incumbent upon all of us to be stewards of our democracy and denounce these criminal and conspiratorial acts. As I said in the meeting of the Legislature earlier this week, we may disagree, but we do not need to be disagreeable.
"Leslyn McBean-Clairborne
Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature"
