On Feb. 24 the world watched in disbelief as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since then, countries from the United States and Canada to France and the United Kingdom to Japan and New Zealand have instituted strict sanctions against Russia in an effort to convince Vladimir Putin to instruct troops to leave Ukraine. The Tompkins County Legislature issued a statement supporting Ukraine and condemning Russia’s attack. The full statement, signed by Chair Shawna Black, is below:
“The Tompkins County Legislature stands with the people of Ukraine. The unwarranted aggression by the Russian leadership and military against the people of Ukraine is an attack against the Ukrainian people’s right to an independent, democratic sovereignty. We denounce the invasion and hope for a more peaceful resolution to this crisis and an end to the senseless killing and displacement.
“We express our support for the Ukrainian Americans in Tompkins County and New York State. In Tompkins County we have a proud tradition of inviting, welcoming, and including immigrants and refugees and will continue to do so for Ukrainians as we stand with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters at this most difficult time.”
