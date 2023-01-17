During the regular meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature on Tuesday, January 17, County Administrator Lisa Holmes presented the organization’s achievements in 2022 by department. The Tompkins County organization is made up of nearly 30 departments with responsibilities and programming in the areas of Health and Human Services, Public Safety, Facilities and Infrastructure, Government Operations, and Planning, Development, and Environmental Quality.
Holmes’ presentation can be viewed on the County’s YouTube page, with the document accessible on the County’s website.
Chairwoman of the Legislature Shawna Black stated, “This just shows the breadth and depth of what our County organization does. We serve every Tompkins County resident in one way or another, and we also want even more people to recognize and take advantage of the services that we offer.” Black continued, “I hope the public will take the time to read our list of achievements, and to learn more about everything County government offers and is responsible for.”
Tompkins County Administrator Lisa Holmes added, “I’m so proud of what our staff has been able to accomplish in 2022. Many of these accomplishments are above and beyond what the day-to-day activities of our departments are, and represent our staff being responsive to changing technologies and increasing community or organizational needs.” Holmes continued, “In 2023 we’re recruiting for many career opportunities to build on this work – I hope that community members will consider a career at Tompkins County.”
