Discussions about economic policy decisions andpublic health updates filled the legislative chambers as the Tompkins County Legislature gathered for an in-person meeting on July 20.
The centerpiece of the meeting was Director of Finance Rick Snyder’s presentation on the Annual Financial Report for 2020, especially as the legislature continues discussions about how to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funds. Before considering a policy recommendation, the legislature reviewed the county’s economic performance in 2020 and went over projections for the remainder of 2021.
The general fund is the county’s basic operating fund used to pay for ongoing expenses such as education, health, and human services. At the end of 2020, the general fund stood at $57.4 million, a $3.1 million increase from the previous year. Of this general fund, $48 million was unassigned. The county as a whole faced an increase in revenues of $11.3 million, while facing a $2.9 million increase in expenses, but federal award programs amounted to $36.3 million for the county.
Standing at approximately $34 million, sales tax revenues in 2020 saw a dramatic decrease from the year before, which had hovered around $39 million. However, according to Snyder, this decrease from 2019 to 2020 was not as drastic as expected, and he projects a return to 2019 revenues for 2021.
“Last year there was quite a cutback in sales tax and that was something that was planned for,” he said. “But again, we had at one time thought that we would be down as much as 11 million, and I think it's pretty good that we're only down about four million.”
After reviewing the county’s economic performance, Snyder advocated a change in the county’s fund balance policy. The fund balance represents how much cash is left after revenues have been deposited and expenses paid. The county is currently at 10% for the general fund unassigned fund balance, meaning that 10% of the total general fund is not designated to a specific purpose.
Citing the Government Finance Officers Association (GOFA), Snyder recommended that the county maintain an unrestricted fund balance of ”no less than two months of regular general fund operating revenues.” For the county, this minimum percentage of the fund balance designated as unrestricted would amount to 16.7%. Using this as guidance, Snyder proposed changing it from its current 10% to 18%-23%.
According to Snyder’s calculation, this policy change would place the projected 2022 unrestricted fund balance between $36 million and $46 million, as opposed to $20 million under the current 10% policy.
Legislator Martha Robertson took issue with placing the recommended range “so far above the 16.7%” minimum percentage recommended by GOFA. Additionally, she shared her concerns that a $10 million spread in the unassigned fund balance unnecessarily complicates the policy choice. Without adequate justification for the 18-23% recommendation, she recommended a range of 16-18%.
“We did have an initial conversation at [Budget, Capital, and Personnel Committee] about the policy, and as I remember, then there also was no reason given for 23[%],” she said. “...Having a $10 million spread makes it difficult to figure out where we should be aiming to land.”
In response, Snyder said, “it needs to come up from 10% to something else. Ten percent is just not adequate.”
Other legislators were more receptive to a proposed increase. Even though legislator Richard John agreed that the public “needs some justification” for the 23%, he used the example of the pandemic experience as reason to increase the unassigned fund balance.
“We just went through a tremendous crisis, and governments all over our country struggled in ways that we were able to respond to,” he said. “We did not lack for any resource in responding to the pandemic because we had our fund balance where it was that we were prepared financially for that crisis. And that was well more than 18%.”
Legislator Mike Lane agreed with John. Forecasting future problems like pandemics and natural disasters, he welcomed an increase to 18% - 23%.
“We're going to get something more in the future, whether it's another pandemic or whether it's a flood, or whether it's an ice storm, which will do a lot of expensive damage to our county,” he said. “Let's be there and be able to react to it without panicking our population as to what they’re going to have to pay in taxes at that time, compared to what they need to spend on their own families and their own properties to recover from whatever happens.”
Discussions about the unassigned fund balance policy are still in a nascent stage, and it will continue to be a topic in future meetings. Snyder’s presentation, which will be available on the county’s website, culminated with the unanimous passage of the resolution for the Acceptance of Audited Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020.
Acting County Administrator Lisa Holmes presented next, focusing on current vaccination rates and other COVID-related numbers. Of the 18 and over population in the county, about 76% of individuals have had at least one dose. The total county population statistic stands at about 68%.
Some legislators asked for updates on the prevalence of the delta variant in the county. While the health department does not yet have specific data on the delta variant, Holmes shared that most cases within the county come predominantly from travel or household contact.
In other COVID-related updates, Health Director Frank Kruppa announced that New York State has received approximately $2.6 million in federal funds for testing students in grades pre-K through 12. The health department has been working with local school districts and have come up with a three-pronged approach to testing.
The first prong deals with symptomatic children, and it would provide testing to the student at school prior to returning home should they become symptomatic that day. This would remove barriers for individuals that struggle with access to testing. The second prong entails surveillance testing that districts can opt into. Finally, the third prong involves the launch of a telemedicine pilot program to include telemedicine capabilities within local schools.
In other economic news, County Attorney Jonathan Wood gave the legislators a brief update on the opioid lawsuits against Purdue Pharma and Johnson & Johnson. Tompkins County is a claimant in both, and while Wood said the county can expect to receive compensation from the settlements, the amount remains unclear.
The legislature will convene in the Legislature Chambers again on August 17 at 5:30 p.m.
Faith Fisher is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun's inaugural summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times.
