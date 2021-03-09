The Tompkins County Legislature got its turn to weigh in on the Reimagining Public Safety report at the March 2 meeting. Many legislators expressed that they would prefer not to vote on a proposal that included plans for the City of Ithaca.
“I would separate the county and city,” Legislator Mike Sigler said. “The first recommendation for the city is very divergent from what the county recommends.”
Legislator Amanda Champion echoed that sentiment.
“I also don’t feel comfortable voting…I can’t tell the city what to do,” she said.
However, she also clarified that she does support the majority of the recommendations and wants to keep the proposal moving forward.
“I’m ready to throw money at this because it’s been a long time coming,” she said.
The discussion between the legislature, County Administrator Jason Molino and Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick did reveal a few more concrete ideas as legislators sought clarification on particular recommendations.
After a question about what exactly the Community Justice Center is envisioned as and who would be running it, Molino explained that currently he and Myrick imagine two staff members dedicated to help facilitate the remainder of the recommendations in the proposal. One he imagines with a data analysis background, and the other with project management experience. The employees would work as a team on behalf of both the city and the county.
Myrick also spoke a bit more about the difference between police officers and public safety workers, as well as the different roles the community solutions workers and public safety workers would take in the new department.
“Public safety workers would be the closest thing we have to a police officer,” Myrick said. “They would wear uniforms, carry weapons and respond to calls with a non-zero likelihood of arrest. They would function as police officers, but we’d have a chance to create a new culture that we can build from the ground up.”
The role of the community solutions workers would be to take on some of the work that police officers currently respond to, as well as duties that often fall to social service workers. Myrick gave the examples of responding to a call where a car is blocking someone’s driveway and needs to be towed, closing down streets for parades, festivals or car accidents, or just showing up to take reports for things like someone returning from vacation to find their bike has been stolen off their porch. According to Myrick, 35% of calls that the Ithaca Police Department receives are ones that will not result in arrests, and these are responsibilities he envisions community solutions workers taking on. He also clarified that the plan is not for community solutions workers to be mental health experts.
A few legislators also expressed that they were a bit uncomfortable voting on reforms to the sheriff’s office because the sheriff is an elected official.
“He answers to a wider elected base than I do,” Sigler said.
Legislator Deborah Dawson said she felt the same way, particularly about the recommendation to create a citizen review board for the sheriff.
“Our sheriff is elected, and ultimately how the sheriff runs his department is, obviously within reason, up to him,” she said. “His accountability is left to the residents of the county. “
Sheriff Derek Osborne was at the meeting, however, and said he wants everyone to keep their sights on the real focus, and that he doesn’t want the fact he’s an elected official to be a hindrance in the process.
“We’re going to disagree on things in the report and how to accomplish the recommendations, but I don’t take this report as being an end all,” he said. “I will be satisfied as long as I remain involved in the process and we keep discussing and modifying.”
As the Common Council has also expressed, the unknown cost of the recommendations was another area of concern.
“This is something worth throwing money at because the changes are long overdue,” Dawson said. “That said, I don’t feel responsible voting for something when we have no idea how much money it’s going to cost. I’m hoping we’ll have a better idea of what we’re committing ourselves to before we vote.”
Ultimately, the legislators will engage in more discussion about the project before the March 30 vote — though some expressed an interest in waiting to vote after seeing what the city does. The Common Council’s vote is scheduled for March 31.
