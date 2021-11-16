The District 14 County Legislature race remains undecided after absentee and affidavit votes were counted on Monday, Nov. 15. The race, between incumbent Democrat Mike Lane and challenging Republican Tom Corey, was separated by just 20 votes after election night. After counting the remaining ballots, they’re separated by just two. Corey was ahead 838 votes to Lane’s 818 votes. However, as of Nov. 16, Lane has taken the lead with 866-864 after receiving the majority of absentee votes.
According to Stephen Dewitt, the Democratic commissioner for the Tompkins County Board of Elections, while they were opening affidavit and absentee ballots there were attorneys watching from both Lane’s and Corey’s campaigns. There were four ballots that were unopened because one or both attorneys disagreed with the decision to open them or not. Five others were opened but the candidates’ attorneys didn’t want Board of Elections counters to count certain ballots as they were indicated. The attorneys have until the end of the business day Thursday to initiate court action to uphold their arguments. If they don’t, Dewitt said, they will reconvene Friday to deal with the nine ballots.
Dewitt added that for three of them the attorneys took issue with the dating of the signature, one of the affidavit ballots the Board of Elections was not planning to count but the attorneys disagreed, and the others had perceived flaws in the way the ballots were marked.
“So we’ll just have to wait and see if they follow up on their objections,” Dewitt said.
Regardless of what happens with those nine ballots, there will be a manual recount of the ballots. There’s a law that states if a race is separated by 20 or fewer votes, a manual recount is required. Dewitt said the law is pretty new so this is the first time they’ve had to do it. The Board of Elections did a manual audit of 1,200 votes just to check for machine accuracy for this election and said that took about three days. However, they had to tally the results for all races, and Dewitt said this recount will likely be quicker because they only have to count one race.
