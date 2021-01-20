The Tompkins County Legislature received and update from the Health Department about vaccine rollout and FEMA reimbursements as the pandemic rolls through its tenth month. They also participated in a moment of remembrance for the lives lost to COVID-19, named a new poet laureate and approved the continuation of free COVID testing for residents.
Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa and County Administrator Jason Molino updated the Legislature on the local COVID-19 pandemic response and vaccination rollout. Molino shared that reimbursements from FEMA have started to come in, detailing that other payments are pending and that County officials are watching plans at the Federal level for future stimulus bills and policies related to FEMA reimbursements.
Kruppa detailed the local COVID-19 vaccine rollout, “We got the amount of vaccine that we did because we could demonstrate being able to get it out quickly. It is unfortunate we didn’t get vaccine this week – the State has begun standing up their large-scale sites and have given more vaccine to those sites. We do expect to get vaccine next week and are ready to accept those doses.” Kruppa continued, “the reason for one large scale site is the efficiency that it creates for us, the only way to distribute so quickly and get the amount we have received is these efficiencies. When more vaccine supply is available, we’re looking forward to initiating our POD plans to ensure everyone in Tompkins County has access. The limited supply dictates that operate as efficiently as possible.” Both Kruppa and Molino continued to clarify that the main issue for distribution is the supply of the vaccine, which is severely limited and unpredictable.
Legislators also participated in a national moment of unity and remembrance honoring lives lost to COVID-19. Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, Leslyn McBean-Clairborne stated, “We grieve for those who we have lost during this pandemic, every single loss is tragic, and we must continue to do all we can to protect one another. Sadly, we have lost 19 of our neighbors here in Tompkins County. This moment of unity is an opportunity to reflect on the past year and look forward to a brighter future as we get through this pandemic.”
The Legislature named Dr. Christine Kitano as the Tompkins County Poet Laureate. “There were wonderful, amazing applicants for this year’s laureate. We really have a talented community,” stated Legislator Amanda Champion (D-Ithaca) who assisted with the search process. Kitano read a poem titled “Ithaca Domestic” to the Legislature to celebrate her being named to the post. Listen to Dr. Kitano read the poem here and read more about her appointment here. Contact Amanda Champion, Chair, Government Operations Committee, 607-351-2828
A resolution was passed (8-5, Legislators Granison, Klein, Lane, Black, McBean-Clairborne dissenting) to amend the hotel room tax for all lodging establishments in Tompkins County. The room tax rate for lodging with 10 or fewer rooms had been set at 3%, while the rate for all larger properties was 5%. The newly amended hotel room occupancy tax law sets the rate at 5% for all lodging establishments in Tompkins County. Contact Mike Sigler, Vice Chair, Housing and Economic Development Committee, 607-339-7978
Continuation of free COVID-19 testing for the community was approved unanimously (13-0). The County will continue to cover the cost of non-medically necessary testing for Tompkins County residents and seek FEMA reimbursement on those costs. Contact Shawna Black, Chair, Health and Human Services Committee, 607-351-7855
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.