At its Tuesday meeting the Tompkins County Legislature considered the following proposed budget amendments:
The Legislature, acting as an Expanded Budget Committee, considered a two-year amendment submitted by Legislators Anne Koreman (D-Ulysses), Deborah Dawson (D-Lansing), Greg Mezey (D-Dryden), and Shawna Black (D-Ithaca) to “Support Communities with Local Arts Programming” for $132,000. Koreman detailed that this amendment is outside of the normal tourism program grants and supports a more diverse group of organizations in the community. Legislator Dawson shared that this funding would enhance the ability for rural libraries to host arts programming. Legislator Dan Klein (D-Danby) spoke about the process of collecting and using hotel room tax dollars (around $3.3 million this year, 14% increase from pre-pandemic levels) and opined that the funds should come from that fund rather than property tax revenues. Legislator Mike Lane (D-Dryden) moved that it be a one year and one time amendment, and that was approved 12-2 ( Granison (D-Ithaca), Koreman (D-Ulysses) opposed).
An amendment to support TC3 with three year funding of $145,980 passed unanimously, 13-0 (Legislator Lee Shurtleff (R-Groton) excused).
$46,379 to support the full 8% increase in operating support for TCAT as negotiated in the recently approved Transportation Services Agreement passed 13-0 (Legislator Lee Shurtleff (R-Groton) excused).
An amendment to increase capital funding for TCAT for a total of $95,249 next year passed 13-0 (Legislator Lee Shurtleff (R-Groton) excused).
Legislature Chairwoman Shawna Black (D-Ithaca) moved an amendment that would support maintaining a full-time purchasing staff member and continue to use contracted services for six months of next year, reducing an original recommendation by $16,000, it passed 10-4 (Legislators Granison (D-Ithaca), Klein (D-Danby), Shurtleff (R-Groton) and Sigler (R-Lansing) opposed).
Legislature Chairwoman Shawna Black (D-Ithaca) proposed an amendment to support two additional deputies for the Sheriff’s Office, totaling $236,476. Black spoke about the funding being needed to support additional deputies during the busiest times experienced by the Office. Half of the funding would come from the tax levy and the other half would come from fund balance with the intention that both positions will be supported by tax levy. Legislator Rich John (D-Ithaca), who chairs the Public Safety Committee spoke about how he would have liked to consider additional staffing through his committee. Sheriff Derek Osborne spoke about the increased demands his office is experiencing, and how having a few more deputies during the busiest times could help reduce “rushed interactions” with the public and could help lower response times. Legislator John asked whether increased staffing would assist with backup at the Ithaca Police Department, to which Sheriff Osborne responded that it would depend upon the situation and that “on their (IPD’s) worst day, they have twice the people we have in the County.” Legislator Veronica Pillar (D-Ithaca) offered her opinion that “Planning long term I would like our budget to look further upstream to address the issues that lead to calls to the Sheriff’s Office,” and spoke about human and social services also being considered during the budget process. Legislator Anne Koreman (D-Ulysses) asked for clarity on what the budget would support, to which Sheriff Osborne responded that the union contract offers accrued time off for deputies, leaving some shifts open when officers use that accrued time and therefore there are fewer available deputies, which this additional funding could help to address. Legislator Henry Granison (D-Ithaca) asked about how many officers were out on disability, Sheriff Osborne and Undersheriff Olin reported that three officers are on long-term disability, one is on administrative leave, and two are on shifted assignment and not able to be on the road due to disability. Legislator John asked that this be moved to consideration under his committee, to which Chairwoman Black agreed – this will be further discussed at a later time after more consideration can be given, possibly at a future Expanded Budget Committee meeting after some additional questions are answered in writing by the Sheriff’s Office.
Legislator Mike Sigler (R-Lansing) moved a “Preserving Parks” grant fund for $50,000. The funding would support parks across the County and their variable needs throughout the year. The amendment passed unanimously, 14-0.
A request that would support a strategic plan for the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport totaling $200,000 was moved by Chairwoman Black (D-Ithaca). A recent internal planning effort with a much smaller scope was found to be too aspirational, whereas this more intentional and comprehensive effort would result in hiring a professional organization with specific industry experience to complete the work. Airport Director Roxan Noble spoke about how the goal of the plan would be to get the Airport to a place of financial self-sufficiency after the economic and industry impacts of the pandemic. The amendment passed 13-1 (Legislator Amanda Champion (D-Ithaca) opposed).
A two-year amendment to support the peer drop-in center through the Mental Health Association of Tompkins County for $86,000 per year was moved by Chairwoman Shawna Black (D-Ithaca). Legislator Deborah Dawson (D-Lansing) shared her worry that this request didn’t come with measurements of success and that it might become a long-term recurring ask. Legislator Greg Mezey (D-Dryden) reflected on hearing folks speaking at the Budget Forum about similar program saving their lives and addressing their mental health concerns, but also talked about the need for data on usage of the drop-in center and its impact. Legislator Veronica Pillar (D-Ithaca) added, “mental health struggles are an overwhelming issue in our community… anecdotally I hear about how supportive and physical spaces shared with others, and peer support more generally, being really powerful. I’m really an optimist about this.” Legislator Koreman (D-Ulysses) spoke about how this program is designed to help “fill in the gaps” between appointments, and with other and often more costly and hard-to-find services. Legislator Amanda Champion (D-Ithaca) asked that this be a one-year commitment rather than a two-year commitment, that amendment failed. The original amendment passed 13-1 (Legislator Deborah Dawson (D-Lansing opposed).
A proposal from Legislator Mike Lane (D-Dryden) to reduce the increase in the Solid Waste Fee for the operations of the Recycling and Materials Management Department from $5 to $4 failed 4-10 (Legislators Lane (D-Dryden), Klein (D-Danby), Mezey (D-Dryden) and Shurtleff (R-Groton) in favor). Director of the Department Barb Eckstrom spoke about the trend she has seen with commodity prices, the volatility of recycling markets, operational costs, and the attempts to grow diversion of waste through the department’s waste reduction programs, concluding that the budget challenges will continue and that reducing the fee may not be “financially prudent.” In support of the fee staying where it is slated to be, Legislator Amanda Champion (D-Ithaca) said, “I think we should be paying for our waste. Humans produce a ton of waste, and we should pay for it, I don’t think that any homeowner or resident should get away with not paying, and every year we make more waste and that costs more money.”
Legislator Rich John (D-Ithaca) moved an amendment to fund a grant writer position in the Planning Department, stating that with the amount of available federal funds over the next several years, taking advantage of those funds in a structured way makes “great, good sense.” John continued that the funding used for the salary of the position would likely be reimbursed by successful grants. The costs would be $55,000 salary and $24,000 for fringe benefits. Katie Borgella, Commissioner of Planning and Sustainability, when asked about how this would impact her department stated, “It’s an interesting idea and I want to see the County tap as many grant resources as possible,” and asked about whether it should be considered as a contract rather than a hired position. Legislators weighed the option of having consultants complete the work, rather than a staff member – Legislator John responded that it is more expensive to have a consultant and they “will never know the County” as well as staff would. The vote was delayed until more information can be gathered.
