The Tompkins County Legislature approved the Reimagining Public Safety resolution, with Glenn Morey and Mike Sigler voting against it.
The marathon meeting began with a failed amendment to the resolution. Legislator Anne Koreman wanted to amend a line which read “Evaluate the creation of a Tompkins County Public Safety review board.” She wanted to delete the words “evaluate the” and just have it say
“Create a Tompkins County Public Safety review board.”
The amendment was close, failing 7–6, but ultimately enough legislators believed that they couldn’t go ahead with creating a review board without first evaluating it to see what it would entail.
“I think we should create one, but we should know what we’re creating,” Legislator Amanda Champion said.
SWAT truck
There was much debate over the original wording of the recommendation regarding the Ithaca Police Department’s (IPD) SWAT vehicle. Legislator Shawna Black originally proposed removing the recommendation that would have the county repurpose the SWAT vehicle from the city. She cited conversations with Lt. Jake Young from the IPD as her reason for leaving it with the IPD.
“Lt. Young has been working with Common Council and has come up with a plan to repurpose SWAT and really reimagine public safety by using it as a tool,” she said. “For those of us who went on the tour last week it was really eye opening to see it was a central command center.”
Black acknowledged the intimidating nature of the all-black vehicle, as well as the trauma it has caused people of color, and said that Young had suggested repainting it and working with a local group of students to design graphics for the truck.
“We’re open to changes that are meaningful,” Young said.
Young added that the department has already gotten quotes on the cost for repainting it and could do it quickly. He also said that if people take issue with storing weapons on the vehicle, officers are willing to store them in a different location.
“Weapon storage is only about 3% of what’s on the truck,” he said. “The rest is life-saving equipment, technology, protection, communication tools.”
He also suggested doing outreach via YouTube videos to give community members more insight as to what the truck is and how it functions.
However, there was some concern from council members that if the city decided to vote to repurpose the SWAT vehicle but the county deleted the amendment saying they would take it, the vehicle would be stuck in limbo.
Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick was on hand in the meeting and said that if the legislature decided not to take the truck, the council would reprogram it for other things as well as make aesthetic changes to ensure the vehicle is purely a mobile command center.
“The assumption is if the legislature decides they don’t want it, the city will retain ownership and pursue repurposing, but not without consultation with the county and the sheriff,” Myrick said.
Black said it felt like the truck was something the county was getting dumped on their laps by the city. Myrick said that wasn’t the intent, and that the thought process behind the recommendation was that the city and county share a lot of dispatch and collaborative emergency response systems.
“So it seems like a joint responsibility,” Myrick said. “It’s not something we just want to dump on our friends in the county.”
Eventually, they settled on language that said the county would conduct their own analysis to the utility of maintaining it as a mobile communication center in the event the city of Ithaca decides not to maintain the truck. (See page five for the city’s decision.)
Community involvement
Legislator Henry Granison proposed two amendments that were passed. The first was to develop a plan that addresses the community’s direct involvement in every aspect of implementing the recommendations contained in the draft report.
Specifically, Granison mentioned community involvement in the hiring process.
“The community should have a role,” he said. “Interviewing or whatever else to be involved in hiring new officers. When positions are open we know the police will be looking for more diverse candidates, but having a role for the community could also help.”
There were some concerns about confidentiality issues, but Granison said they could have residents sign a confidentiality agreement if they were present for the hiring process.
“It’s a way to involve the community in every aspect of the final draft, because I want it clearly stated that the community is involved,” he said.
The second amendment passed at Granison’s suggestion was to develop a comprehensive community policing and outreach plan to better connect law enforcement and residents.
Legislator Dan Klein asked Granison to define what exactly he meant by community policing.
“Police actually walk a beat,” Granison said. “They ride bikes, they interact with the community more. […] This would basically require cops to get out of their cars. I know that will be difficult for the county, but to the extent they can do it I believe it would be a benefit.”
Legislator Deborah Dawson said she had trouble supporting the amendment just because the already short-staffed sheriff’s department has a large county to patrol.
“I’m having difficulty supporting this simply because community policing works best in the city,” she said.
Sheriff Derek Osborne outlined some of the community engagement his department already does, but said he would be open to doing more.
Granison also suggested a recommendation that would require law enforcement to reside within the area in which they work. While some legislators liked the idea in theory, they acknowledged that in practice it was too restrictive and would likely be detrimental to the Sheriff’s Department. That amendment failed.
Final vote
The final vote was 11-2, with Sigler and Morey dissenting. Sigler said he agreed with 80% of the resolution, but ultimately voted against it because he was still disappointed about the rollout of the plan and he felt as if the city was trying to union bust the IPD. Morey did not speak on his decision.
Chair Leslyn McBean-Clairborne said she was proud of the steps the county was taking.
“None of these things comprehensively fix what’s been going on, but it’s all a step in the right direction,” she said. “As someone who is a person of color with lived experience, it’s very appreciated that we’re taking the steps to do something about it, not just putting it on the back burner.
