After a marathon meeting full of amendments, debate and productive conversation, the Tompkins County Legislature approved the resolution containing the 17 recommendations for Reimagining Public Safety. Legislators Mike Sigler and Glenn Morey voted against it.
The recommendations include suggestions such as developing a community healing plan, evaluating the creation of a Tompkins County Public Safety Review Board, collecting and displaying additional forms of data and more. Click here for the complete draft resolution.
The first proposed amendment was by Legislator Anne Koreman, who proposed changing the language from “evaluate” the creation of a Tompkins County Public Safety Review Board to “create” a review board. Despite some support for the amendment as a way to more definitively commit to the recommendation, it ultimately failed by a single vote.
There was also much continued discussion about the SWAT vehicle, as Legislator Shawna Black proposed eliminating the recommendation that would see the city transfer the vehicle to be repurposed as mobile command center by the Department of Emergency Response. This one got particularly tricky as it’s predicated on the city voting to hand the vehicle over. Mayor Svante Myrick said he supports that, but that he can’t guarantee how Common Council would vote the following evening. After amendments to the amendment, the Legislature eventually agreed upon changing the resolution to say the county would conduct its own analysis of the utility of maintaining the truck as a mobile command center in the event the city of Ithaca decides against keeping it.
The Legislature also passed an amendment that to adds a resolution that states the intent to develop a comprehensive community policing and outreach plan to better connect law enforcement with residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.