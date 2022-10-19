Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison, who represents the Third District, has announced that he is resigning his position, effective October 31. Legislator Granison shared in the Legislature meeting on October 18 that he is stepping down due to intensive treatment for cancer.
Legislator Granison has served on the legislature since January 2018. Among other activities, he serves as the Chair of the County’s Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Committee and has overseen progress in the organization’s internal commitments to equity, as well as leadership to the broader community on those topics. Granison also served on the public safety committee, which helped assess and deliver recommendations for Reimagining Public Safety.
Granison is known amongst Legislators and constituents as being committed to addressing issues of poverty, affordable housing, and environmental protections, and as a steadfast supporter of union members. As constituent Sheila McEnery noted, “Henry is impressive on so many levels. He is passionate and it shows. He researches issues carefully, seeks input from the constituents, and votes based on the best interests of the community. The Third District has been well served by Henry and we will miss him.”
The Third District represented by Granison is in the City of Ithaca and represents the Belle Sherman neighborhood, parts of Cornell University’s north campus and upper Collegetown, and areas of the South Hill neighborhood.
Submitting his resignation, Granison stated, “It has been an honor serving on this Legislature. My colleagues are smart, caring, and dedicated. I am proud of the work that we’ve been able to do, and of my participation in many of the important issues that we’ve faced. The constituents in District Three are smart and thoughtful; I love learning from them and serving them. While my cancer treatment prevents me from completing my term, I am grateful that the good work will continue, both because of my colleagues and my constituents.”
Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature Shawna Black honored Granison and thanked him for his achievements as a Legislator, “Henry has been a caring and decisive legislator, always taking the stand for what he believes and what he feels will be best for both his district and the county as a whole. He has been known for effective communication with his constituents, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and for his commitments as the chair of our Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Committee. The County has made progress in many areas due to Henry’s love of community and commitment to equity. I know I speak for the entire Legislature when I say that we will miss Henry’s presence, and that his will be big shoes to fill.”
Ann Sullivan, Chair of the Ward Democratic Committee and constituent in District Three, issued this statement upon learning of Henry's retirement, “I am saddened by the announcement of Henry Granison's resignation from the Tompkins County Legislature, Henry has served the residents of District Three with diligence, transparency, grace, and intelligence. He embodies an incredible work ethic. Many of us especially remember how, during the darkest days of COVID, he provided us with daily statistics and information that we dearly valued. Henry's service will be sorely missed. I, and I am sure all of his constituents, thank him for his service to our district and to Tompkins County. We wish him well as he deals with the challenges he now faces.”
Legislator Granison was first elected in 2017, then re-elected in 2021. There will be a special election for the remaining three years of his term within 85 days of the resignation; more information will be forthcoming from the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
