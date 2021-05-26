County Administrator Jason Molino presented a proposal for next steps in the Reimagining Public Safety process at the May 20 Public Safety Committee meeting. Two days prior, the County Legislature had approved spending $144,380 for the Community Justice Center, which will go toward the salaries and benefits for a project director and a data analyst, as well as operating expenses and project management software. The city of Ithaca is expecting to contribute $124,430 pending Common Council approval.
“Since the plan was adopted we’ve been working on next steps for materializing it,” Molino said. The most immediate need is developing a contract with the city for the Community Justice Center’s employees.
Molino said a main focus moving forward will be communication.
“The Community Justice Center will give ongoing progress reports to the County Legislature and Common Council, and probably other community groups and committees…,” he said. “Constant communication about where things are is going to be important. We don’t want to have a silent moment as you go through this. We want to seek community input, keep folks engaged and have ownership over what’s going on.”
Molino also spoke about coming up with a framework for an advisory board that is going to work closely with the Legislature and Council.
“It needs to be a board with large community representation on it,” he said. “We envisioned an advisory committee created by a resolution, but the role is to monitor implementation of the plan, provide recommendations for changes in management […], and organize around the shared working agreement.”
He said he envisions advisory board members would serve a one- or two-year term, and would be appointed by the Legislature and Common Council. The board would also ensure community involvement in the process.
“The Community Justice Center’s major function is community engagement,” Molino said. “Facilitating town halls, finding ways to work with other community organizations, manage the community dashboard, communicate public information routinely…”
Molino also had draft versions of the job descriptions for the Community Justice Center’s project director and data analyst positions. Once approved by all parties, Molino said he anticipates advertisement and recruitment for the positions will begin by July 15 with the new hires beginning by Oct. 31.
“It could likely be quicker, but that’s a conservative estimate,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone is engaged and all folks can participate.”
A timeline was also presented, stretching from this month to Feb.2024, mapping out different steps of the process. For instance, “develop and finalize contract between Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca to establish the CJC” is marked from June 2021 to Aug. 2021. The recommendations that stretch to Feb. 2024 and beyond are developing and executing a comprehensive community healing plan, state advocacy work and the ongoing collaboration with the state troopers. Some of the more immediate implementations, expected to be completed by the end of the year, are the review of the SWAT callouts and the public disclosure of the District Attorney and Assigned Counsel Office statistics.
