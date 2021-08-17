The Tompkins County Expanded Budget, Capital, and Personnel Committee has formed a steering committee, made up of three legislators working with county staff, to make concrete funding decisions for the county.
The resolution under consideration at the Aug. 10 meeting proposed the creation of what was originally called the Community Resiliency Fund. The name will change, however, in order to avoid confusion with the Department of Public Safety’s Resiliency Program. While it still lacks a formal name, the legislators referred to the proposed fund as the “recovery fund” during the meeting.
The recovery fund would create a grant program for community recovery projects, funded by the county’s $48 million fund balance. At the outset of the meeting, committee chair Deborah Dawson made sure to point out that decisions about the recovery fund are separate from spending decisions with respect to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funds. ARPA funds have already been allocated to finance county operations.
Members grappled with balancing immediate and future recovery needs. They noted that while many individuals and entities in the county still have yet to recover from the earlier part of the pandemic, the public health crisis is not yet over, so more pressing needs might present themselves in the future. Weighing these short-term and long-term needs, members disagreed over how much money to spend and over what period of time.
Shawna Black advocated a more cautious approach, proposing to refrain from spending for the next three to six months as the COVID situation evolves, especially with the reintroduction of the student population to the Ithaca area.
“My biggest concern right now is that we are in the middle of COVID and it appears that we are going to have an even harder time than we have had in the past,” she said. “We know in the past 15 months we have spent $27 million taking care of people in our community, and the last thing I would want to do...is spend the funding and not have anything in the bank when we need it in the next few months.”
Mike Sigler disagreed with Black’s reserved approach. He did not see the point in waiting to spend the money, and supported using the funds as soon as possible to meet the immediate needs in the community.
“We are in the midst of COVID,” he said. “The problems are here now, we can hang onto the money for a rainy day fund, but it’s been raining. It doesn’t make sense to me to hang onto this for any longer.”
Dave McKenna agreed with Sigler’s sense of urgency.
“We need to do this because there are various entities out there that are really hurting,” he said. “They need the money. Let’s get it out there and let's get it done.”
After hearing these opposing viewpoints, many members supported the idea of a compromise. Member Martha Robertson said that with a fund balance of $48 million, the county should feel comfortable spending some money on immediate needs and saving some funds for future needs.
“We have the resources to respond to the continuing crisis and we have the resources to help recover,” she said. “We should put a meaningful amount [of the fund balance] into the community to start working for our residents and also invest in things that are going to pay off in the future whether it be childcare, broadband, housing.”
She stressed the importance of community input in allocation decisions and proposed issuing a call to community organizations to identify needs within the community and propose projects to meet those needs.
Interim County Administrator Lisa Holmes said that the county’s budget process should factor into any recovery fund decisions and suggested working in conjunction with the finance committee. Discussion about the county budget will take place in the next six to eight weeks, which would postpone any concrete recovery fund decisions until then. Despite the pause it would put on decision-making, many members supported the recommendation.
With a projected six- to eight-week decision-making window, the committee returned to a resolution that member Anne Koreman had introduced earlier on in the meeting. She proposed the formation of a separate committee specifically dedicated to ironing out the details of the fund — how much money to allocate, where to allocate it and over what time period. Koreman said that setting up a steering committee, which would be composed of chairpeople from various committees, would be a wise preliminary step for the recovery fund because it would permit a more focused and flexible decision-making process.
The resolution garnered support from several committee members. Holmes, however, surfaced an important consideration, pointing out that county staff — not just legislators — should be involved in the decision making process. They have important expertise because they work on the ground with community organizations in the county each day.
“I fear that legislators doing that in an open session without the context of staffing who work professionally with these organizations on a day in and day out basis — sometimes for decades — may miss some of the subtleties...that aren't necessarily evident,” she said. “I think that in terms of process and the building blocks and the professional expertise, we have staff in the county that probably should be a part of this process.”
Lane, among other members, welcomed this suggestion, citing the “expertise and institutional memory” of county staff.
In the end, the committee decided to act upon Koreman’s resolution and create a separate steering committee tasked with crafting a detailed proposal to present before the entire legislature. The legislators populating the committee will be members Rich John, Leslie Schill, and Sigler.
Faith Fisher is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun's inaugural summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times.
