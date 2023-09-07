Tompkins County is currently in the discussion phase of making renovations to the public safety building, which houses the county jail. The facility was constructed in 1986 and Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne has said that “[It] has taken a lot of abuse over the years.”
While about $4 million has already been approved to update the building's HVAC system in addition to other minor repairs, the county is considering spending an additional $10,750,000 to design and engineer major renovations that would make the building more efficient. These numbers do not include construction costs, which will be discussed once funding for design work is approved.
Tompkins County Legislator Rich John has told the Ithaca Times that a joint meeting of the facilities and infrastructure committee and the Public Safety Committee will take place on September 12.
According to John, “this project has been kicked down the road because it's so complicated and expensive, but I think we're moving towards making a decision that would get it into our capital plan.” In total, John said that the total cost of making major renovations to the facility could range from $35 to $50 million.
This is coming as the county is working simultaneously to locate an adequate location for the much anticipated center of government. The project will likely be located on county owned land on the 300 block of North Tioga Street in downtown Ithaca. The cost to construct the center of government has been estimated at around $40 million.
Osborne has called the renovations a “daunting and expensive project.” He continued saying, “At this point, we’re just looking at upgrading the things that need to be done to keep the place running.” He added that there will be more discussions down the road about whether or not additional improvements will be included but that those decisions are up to the county legislature.
According to Osborne, “The biggest need now is programming space for incarcerated people. We have one classroom now and we have multiple programs that we offer to people, so expanding upon that would be greatly needed.”
Osborne has said that another much needed renovation would be to convert the jail from a linear cell system to a pod cell system. The linear system consists of hallways with cells along both sides. It was an industry standard at the time of the jails construction in 1986, but it is now an outdated and inefficient model. “It’s very staff intensive to supervise housing units set up that way,” Osborne said.
Instead of having cells run along the sides of hallways, a pod cell system would enable cells to be set up in a circular model that would enable one supervisor to oversee multiple cells at once. Osborne said that the pod system is being implemented in a lot of new jails and that “It’s much nicer and really reduces the amount of work or supervision a single correction officer has to provide.”
According to Osborne, “That's the direction most jails are built these days and set up, so to not move in that direction really leaves us with an antiquated system that isn't seen much anymore.”
Regardless of what renovations take place, Osborne says that the overall goal is to keep the capacity of the jail similar to what it is right now. The jail has the capacity to house 82 people, and about 60 people are currently being held in the jail. That’s much lower compared to the numbers from 2015 when the jail was over capacity housing an average of 90 individuals.
Osborse says that the reduction is a result of “the work that’s gone into alternative programs.” He said that programs like bail reform and raise the age have had an impact on jail numbers and that “we don’t have the number of incarcerated people coming in like we used to.”
