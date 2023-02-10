In a society that systemically underfunds public safety, we have become reliant on volunteers to act as the backbone for emergency services in municipalities of all sizes across the country.
The volunteers that keep emergency services operating — which should be considered a full-time job itself — are usually working additional jobs to pay the bills. As wages fail to keep pace with inflation, people are forced to work longer hours to cover for increased costs of living. These issues have been made worse by years of pandemic related stress that has made workers more prone to burnout.
As a result, the number of emergency service volunteers in Tompkins County have been declining. This mirrors statewide trends as the number of certified EMS providers in New York has declined 9% over the last 10 years, according to the New York State Department of Health Bureau of EMS. This has forced the county to consider measures that it can take to incentivize residents to become volunteer first responders.
During a recent meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, a resolution passed 13-0 which authorized the county to offer a small property tax exemption to qualified volunteer first responders.
The exemption will take 10% off of the County’s taxable value on a property owned by a qualified volunteer. Legislator Greg Mezey (D-Dryden) recommended an amendment to the Legislature that would urge all local municipalities and school districts to adopt the measure.
The Town of Enfield passed a similar measure in April 2022 but it could not take effect until passed by the county legislature, as well as passed by the New York State Legislature and signed into law by the Governor.
Governor Kathy Hochul signed a statewide exemption for volunteer first responders into law in December of 2022 and the Tompkins County Legislature passed the resolution during their February 7th meeting, so municipalities across the state that have passed similar laws can now put them into effect.
An estimated 30 counties across New York have passed similar legislation.
According to a statement by the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance, “the new law gives municipalities, school districts and fire districts throughout the State the option to provide a property tax exemption of up to 10% to volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers.” It continues saying that the exemption is only valid on “property used exclusively for residential purposes.”
The statement explains that volunteers “must live in the community served by their volunteer organization and meet a minimum service requirement of between two and five years,” the requirement will be set by your local taxing jurisdiction.
The statement continues saying that a lifetime exemption will be provided for volunteers with at least 20 years of service, “as long as they maintain their primary residence in the county they have served.”
Legislator Lee Shurtleff (R-Groton) told the legislature that according to his calculation, allowing a 10% property tax exemption for volunteer first responders could cost the County $20,000. The current volunteer membership is less than 600 current volunteers across the County. Shurtleff also said that not all current volunteers are homeowners, so additional incentives other than just a property tax exemption should be considered if the county wants to appeal to a wide range of volunteers.
Volunteers can seek more information and apply for the exemption with the Tompkins County Assessment Department, though if someone takes the State income tax credit for similar purposes it may outweigh the local exemption benefits.
