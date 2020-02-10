The race for the New York State Assembly's 125th District seat now includes someone from outside Tompkins County, as Cortland County legislator Beau Harbin has declared his intention to seek the Democratic nomination for the position.
Harbin enters the race as the first out-of-towner to Tompkins County residents. County legislator Anna Kelles entered late last week, and she was preceded by Ithaca Common Council member Seph Murtagh and Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer. Though Cortland's mayor, Brian Tobin, had also been a rumored candidate, he will not be running, he told the Ithaca Times.
Harbin, who has served in the legislature since his election in 2017, said watching the retirement speech of Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton from the 125th seat earlier this year partially inspired his run.
“As I listened to Barbara Lifton make her announcement that she was not seeking another term as our Assemblywoman, I was struck by the incredible legacy of leadership and progressive values she has left on our district," Harbin wrote in a press release announcing his run. "She has done many things for our community and fought many fights to help make our region and our state better. I knew then that her legacy needed to continue with someone dedicated to these same values.“
He serves on the Agriculture/Planning/Environmental boards, Buildings and Grounds, the Cortland County Comparative Services and Spending Review and the Personnel Board. He also currently serves as the county legislature's minority leader for the Democratic party. His district represents part of the City of Cortland.
"Harbin has consistently stood up for what is right and just and have [sic] fought the hard battles to ensure the Legislature did not leave people behind," Harbin's press release said. "He has pushed for open and transparent government to make sure everyone is aware of and understands what decisions are being made. Harbin led opposition against resolutions and motions that would seek to undermine our democratic ideals and continue to force people to hide in the shadows."
Harbin has also pushed climate change reforms in Cortland County, as well as government transparency initiatives. He also touted his belief in the power of private/public partnerships through non-profit organizations.
“Great ideas come from many places, which is why I have been actively involved in working with other leaders across our state. Also as an Appalachian Leadership Institute fellow, I have collaborated with leaders across the larger Appalachian region in order to see how our shared issues can be addressed.”
