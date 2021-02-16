After an extensive, nationwide search process, Tompkins County District Attorney Matt Van Houten announced he has hired Ariana, Marmora, Esq. as a new assistant district attorney, filling a vacancy that had been open since January 1, 2020.
Marmora graduated in 2014 from City University of New York School of Law and has worked for the past six years representing indigent tenants as a senior staff attorney and community outreach specialist in the Housing Unit of Mobilization for Justice, Inc. in New York City. She is a graduate of Cornell University and Watkins Glen High School.
Marmora will be assigned to Ithaca City Court, Ithaca Community Treatment Court (misdemeanor drug court) and will be the district attorney’s representative on the Operations Working Group for the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) Program.
Van Houten stated “I’m extremely pleased to add Ariana Marmora to our team of attorneys, and I strongly believe that her professional background makes her uniquely qualified to zealously advocate for fair and just outcomes in our local criminal courts.”
