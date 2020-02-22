We hear a lot about generational divide nowadays, with Baby Boomers, millennials and everyone in between seemingly always in disagreement.
But one program is working to connect the very youngest with the oldest. That’s through Ithaca Community Childcare Center, which hosts children at the Kendal at Ithaca retirement community center.
Erika Brooks, the IC3 @ Kendal Program Leader, wrote in an email that IC3’s infant and toddler program has held classes at Kendal since October 1998, providing a unique opportunity for students and residents to interact with each other, something that either group might not experience otherwise. Children aged 8 weeks to 3 years old are eligible for the program.
“Ithaca is such a transient community that many of these children do not see their grandparents often,” Brooks said. “The residents become a grandparent figure for some of our children and the bonds go both ways. Many of the residents don't get to see their grandchildren often but our kids are here every day and spread some joy in their lives.”
Some of the Kendal residents are struck with physical issues that render them unable to move as well as they once did, but Brooks said the changes they have to make are immediately accepted by the students, whether they be canes or walkers to assist walking, or wheelchairs or motor-chairs if residents are unable to walk.
“The children participate in sing along with the residents on Mondays and the toddlers have a scheduled activity time every Tuesday morning,” Brooks said. “We provide activities that will foster interactions such as balloons, music, and stickers. We also do activities that allow the residents to observe the children's creativity such as building with a variety of manipulatives. Residents sometimes come in to read to the children or just watch them in the classroom environment. We eat lunch in the cafe and residents stop by the tables to interact with the children during the meal.”
She said bonds are sometimes formed between kids and residents, often to the surprise of parents. The staff prioritizes fostering interaction between the kids and residents, beyond just providing safe and stable childcare while the kids are at IC3. Even just walking through the halls of the building provides basically endless opportunities for learning, Brooks said, between talking to residents, the bird sanctuary and more.
“Kendal also often provides experiences for their residents and invite the children along to participate in live music performances and visits with traveling zoos,” she said. “The possibilities are endless and foster growth in all areas of development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.