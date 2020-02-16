Another week, another big step for the community conference center project that has drawn either ire or praise, depending on where you turn.
The project is well known at this point. As part of the long-awaited Green Street Garage redevelopment, St. Louis-based Vecino Firm would build an affordable housing building with 273 units and a ground-floor retail component surrounding a two floor conference center portion, measuring 49,000 sq. ft. total.
Will it be a money pit? How will its financial structure work? Will anyone want to come to remote Ithaca for a conference? All are questions that took a significant step to being answered last week, when meetings on three consecutive days at the Tompkins County and City of Ithaca levels ended with preliminary agreements and a month’s worth of negotiations to go.
Thursday’s Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency meeting was one of the first times members of the public had an openly, visibly negative reaction to the conference center. For the most part, those speaking during public comment period at meetings have been industry participants, like hotel officials or tourism leaders, who have a vested interest in the conference center proposal coming to fruition. It’s been openly acknowledged that a conference center would be a significant boon to the local hotel market, and projections are that it would have millions of dollars of impact on downtown businesses.
But, perhaps sensing the seeming imminence of the conference center’s approval, people did show up to last week’s series of meetings with concerns. Some were worried about the impact on the local parking stock in the short-term, others about another extended time of downtown construction and what it would mean for city traffic. The IURA had the option of rejecting the proposal on Thursday outright. There were two separate versions of the resolution, one that included an approval and one that made it clear the financial plan was not viable enough to continue, the latter of which would have ended the conference center push in its tracks and continued with the redevelopment project sans center.
The current financial plan would supply $1.9 million yearly, either through the maximum allowed hotel room occupancy tax (five percent for the City of Ithaca and an additional five percent for Tompkins County, which is already in place), or the establishment of a Tourism Improvement District, which would operate mainly in the same way. Both have significant hurdles to take effect, though: a new hotel room occupancy tax would have to be approved by New York State, while a tourism improvement district would include a one-time surpassing of the tax cap.
Though the following is subject to negotiation, the jumping-off point is four main tenants of funding: There’s an operative reserve fund that will be set at $500,000 when the center opens, which would be tapped when needed and replenished by room taxes. The Downtown Ithaca Alliance will be providing $25K annually in case the operating reserve fund is short. Tompkins County would provide about $600,000 in backup money from the room tax revenues, although that’s a point that has to be hammered out during negotiations, and finally the city’s reserve fund which would be first in line in case of a financial need. Any lease agreement between the City of Ithaca and Vecino is expected to provide a lease for 30 years.
Without objection, the IURA board deemed this a suitable enough starting point for project financing. With the unanimous vote, though, the city and country will now enter into negotiations with a deadline of March 4 to formulate an agreement that will “define the roles and responsibilities for the shared financial guarantee is authorized to be executed by each party.”A lease agreement must also be agreed upon between the City of Ithaca and Vecino before March 4. The resolution states that both must be voted into effect by March 16.
There’s certainly risk involved, as there would be for any large project. But with a conference center, there’s more. It’s almost universally accepted that virtually any conference center is going to run at a significant financial loss; the facility itself is not an economic boondoggle, and Ithaca’s proposed center is projected to operate at a loss of $225,000 annually. Understandably, that’s been a sticking point for politicians involved in the approval process who see the number as a potentially scary yearly price tag for an unproven commodity.
"The conference center is not going to generate a profit itself, it's not going to break even as modeled," IURA Executive Director Nels Bohn said. "It very well could break even, but that's not what the model is projecting. The reason for that is is the benefits of the project aren't captured within the conference center budget itself. The conference center is only a space, the real benefit to the community is spread around to the hotels and the restaurants and the other businesses in the area. It's an investment in the community."
City officials have, it seems, warmed to the project for the most part, be they elected or staff members. County officials, on the other hand, still appear quite apprehensive. Their meeting was the first of the week that dealt with the conference center and certainly had the most vocal opposition among voting officials. Though it ended with a 9-4 vote in favor of opening negotiations with the city about the financial backing parameters, the meeting was not without its tense moments.
“Conference centers do not pay for themselves,” Tompkins County Legislator Dan Klein said. “That assumption is baked right into this proposal. The only way to make the proposal work is to have public money used as a financial backstop. I do not support that concept, so I will be voting no.”
Klein also pointed out that the current hotel tax funds go towards financially supporting arts and cultural programming, and that he thinks if the conference center was undergoing a financial emergency, money would have to come from arts and cultural programming to help support it.
“That is the most likely place where the bail-out funds would come from,” Klein said.
Other legislators, like Henry Granison, were similarly hesitant, even though the vote being held was only to enter into negotiations with the city about a potential financial backing plan.
“If a business wants to start a conference center, that’s great. If the city wants to support that, great,” fellow legislator Amanda Champion said. “I don’t really feel like it’s something that the county has to be involved with.”
Champion, who represents the Town of Ithaca, acknowledged that some parts of her district might be beneficially impacted by increased tourism, but expressed skepticism that it would extend to more rural parts of the county, which would mitigate the postiive influence on those municipalities.
“I don’t necessarily agree that people who come to a conference in downtown Ithaca are going to be going to Groton, [or Enfield, or Newfield],” Champion said.
Negotiations will likely be kept under wraps for the next several weeks until an agreement is reached and announced publicly.
"There's definitely concern on legislators' part about the risk," County Administrator Jason Molino told the IURA meeting on Thursday. "Our perspective going into this is the risk is on everyone's part, so how do we own that collectively and share that responsibility to try to achieve the same outcome."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for feedback and discussion. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam.