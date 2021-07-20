The Community Justice Center continues to progress, as the two director and data analyst positions are officially being advertised. The positions are posted for 30 days, ending Aug. 14.
According to Deanna Carrithers, the county’s chief equity and diversity officer, the county will use a redacted screening process to make it as unbiased as possible.
“We’ll have no idea who applies,” Carrithers said. “It’s strictly based on qualifications for the position.”
She said they’re also considering a slight delay in filling the data analyst position, just to give whoever fills the new project director role a chance to have a say in the person they’ll be managing.
Legislator Henry Granison asked if there’s been a selection committee created for the hiring process, and Carrithers said they’re still trying to slim down the list of the many people who have shown interest.
“We literally have 75 names of community members,” Carrithers said. “So we’ve gone to our partners and said, ‘here’s the list of folks, how do we pare this down?’”
She said as far as the hiring process would go, it will include screening for basic criteria on the redacted application, and then remaining candidates would be interviewed by an interview committee. And from there, Carrithers said they’re still working on the remainder of the process.
“We’re trying to incorporate department heads and community heads and make sure we’ve managed the process so we’re not asking all 16 candidates to do a presentation,” she said. “I talked to 35 people when I interviewed for this position, so there will be a paring down of the process each level of the way.”
Carrithers said the county is also working on sequencing the recommendations so that they can move forward in the most efficient manner. She’s been meeting with the Sheriff’s Office as well as the Public and Mental Health Departments to better understand all the aspects of the alternative response model.
Funding for the Community Justice Center and the Reimagining Public Safety process is also in the works, as Carrithers and Public Safety Committee Chair Rich John have worked with Acting County Administrator Lisa Holmes in the budget meetings.
“We’ve been aligning Reimagining requests and making sure the [over target requests] that need to be submitted are part of that process too,” Carrithers said.
The county and city are also working on creating a framework for the Community Justice Center’s advisory board. Carrithers said there are some givens for the board, such as that it will include representatives from the District Attorney’s office, the Sheriff’s Office, County Legislature and Common Council. Right now, Carrithers said they want to establish a short-term working committee that would, ideally by the end of this year, come up with the framework for the advisory board.
“It’s a combination of city-county staff and elected officials coming together and looking at the charter and the bylaws,” she said. “But we also want to have community input.”
She said the working committee would determine how many advisory board members are needed and figure out whether they’re appointed or if they apply for the position, as well as figure out the relationship between the board and the legislative bodies, and determine how often the board should report back to Council and Legislature.
“We would need to complete the work by the end of the year if possible and then launch the advisory board from there,” Carrithers said.
John added that depending on how the process goes and what framework is built, it’s possible that some folks who prove to be particularly valuable on the working committee could shift over to the advisory board.
Carrithers said the working group would likely begin in August to give the full Legislature and Council an opportunity to talk about it and make recommendations for who is in the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.