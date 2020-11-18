The Community Arts Partnership is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Tompkins County Poet Laureate. The position of Tompkins County Poet Laureate was established by the Tompkins County Legislature in 2001 to honor local outstanding poets, integrate poetry into the community, enrich the education of our young people, and enhance the county's position as a cultural center. Since its establishment, the Community Arts Partnership (CAP) has administered the selection and announcement of the Tompkins County Poet Laureate.
Current Poet Laureate Melissa Tuckey is completing her two-year term at the end of 2020. CAP Executive Director Megan Barber is looking forward to receiving nominations for a wide variety of local community-minded poets eager to share the power of poetry with people across the county.
“We are seeking poets with a substantial body of work that’s been published (digitally or print) or performed; who are eager and willing to take on the duties of Poet Laureate; and whose work helps people make collective meaning and touches both the ‘heart space’ and the ‘head space,’” Barber said.
Anyone can nominate a poet, and poets interested in being considered for the position may self-nominate. Full guidelines including poet laureate duties, selection criteria, and nomination process can be found at https://www.artspartner.org/content/view/poet-laureate.html.
The Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County (CAP) provides grants, services, and programs to artists and audiences. CAP connects artists and audiences through the Greater Ithaca Art Trail, Ithaca Artist Market, Spring Writes Literary Festival, and the CAP ArtSpace Gallery. CAP provides grants, a professional development workshop series, and other resources for artists. For more information on the Community Arts Partnership and its programs and services, visit www.artspartner.org.
