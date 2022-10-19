Local Hero Colter Nemechek, with the help of terrific volunteers and staff, is renovating the intake building at the SPCA. Originally an old house, the SPCA decades ago retrofitted it into an area for receiving helpless animals delivered or rescued by the SPCA’s Animal Control. This sturdy, humble building was the point of entry which promised medical care and loving, healthy shelter for homeless animals. And families seeking their lost pets and new pets came through the same door. Now so many years later this well-known shelter is in desperate need of more dog runs, so that sheltered dogs can be outdoors as much as possible.
Colter Nemechek is the facilities manager of both the attractive, spacious main SPCA building where animals are sheltered and cared for and also the intake building. And despite his youthful appearance and high energy, he actually previously served for 14 years as the head of Animal Control, on call and on duty throughout the years.
Municipalities are required to provide minimal funding for stray dogs. Cat care on the other hand, does not generate municipal funding, yet much of the SPCA population consists of homeless or recovering cats. Since Animal Control is privately funded by small municipal contracts and private funding from generous individuals, much of current renovation work and much of the routine maintenance is done with the help of volunteers. Snowplowing, field, and grounds mowing (where dogs are walked) and now architectural work as well are made possible through the generosity of the community.
“Gerald Thamm is our mainstay,” explains Nemechek. “For several years he has been showing up 25-30 hours a week. He knows all the staff, all the critters, and all the buildings. With his architectural and electrical construction background, he has provided invaluable professional expertise for our construction projects. When we apply for municipal permits, we have blueprints and drawings in hand for projects that will meet our needs.”
Nemechek adds that “Norm Paterson keeps our five acres of lawn and fields mowed. This cuts down on the weeds and bugs and provides safe and attractive access for our devoted volunteer dog walkers to our trails, all the way down to the junction with Cornell’s Monkey Run trails. Dogs and their human buddies love those trails.”
“We are always in need of walkers,” Nemechek notes. “It’s a great way to comfort homeless dogs after a short Dog Walkers’ training program. Loyal dog lovers showed up and went outdoors with their fans through Covid. Never missing a shift. This really made a difference during stressful times.”
Continuing his role call of thanks, Nemechek says that “Rob Swarthout (of the local Swarthout Buses) is our lead driver for pickups. What do we pick up? Donations. Empty deposit cans for Cans for Causes, cleaning, office, and custodial supplies from generous companies like BJ’s, Pet Smart, Target, Ithaca Feed, Agway. We depend upon the community’s kindness for building materials, pet food, pet toys and bedding. Generous local hotels send old bedding, which becomes part of our pets ‘comfortable bedding.”
When asked what else the SCPCA needs, Nemechek has ready answers: “Newborn kittens, who are separated from mama, need bottle feeding. So, we are always recruiting foster homes who can bottle feed. We are also in need of more kitten scales; we send a kitten scale home with kittens to each foster home. When the kitten weighs one pound it can be spayed or neutered to avoid more homeless, sick, starving animals in the future. We also send baby bottles and formula home with kittens. The more kittens we can care for, the more volunteers and donations we need.”
“The SPCA is a not-for-profit organization,” Nemechek stresses. “Whatever we receive goes to help each one of our large animal family find a forever home, or age out as comfortably as possible. Sending a check for a special SPCA pet’s care, or a special project makes a difference in the lives of our dogs and cats. Some people lessen their tax burden when they send us end-of-the year gifts each year. Others put the SPCA in their wills, often at the recommendation of their financial advisor.”
