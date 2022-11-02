During a recent interview, Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, Shawna Black said that a special election is being organized for this December as a result of Legislator Henry Granison stepping down to receive cancer treatment. Black also discussed the county's 2023 budget and her experience participating in a ride along with Bangs Ambulance workers.
Granison’s Resignation
On Oct. 28 Tompkins County issued a press release detailing the Process for Choosing a Democratic Candidate for the District 3 Special Election.
A special election is being organized as a result of the resignation of Henry Granison from district three of the Tompkins County Legislature. District three encompasses a large part of Cornell’s North campus, the Bryant Park and Belle Sherman neighborhoods on East Hill and South Hill.
The Chair of the Ward Democratic Committee and district three resident, Ann Sullivan issued a press release saying, “We expect the County Legislature to issue a resolution on November 15th to set an election date of January 24, with early voting.”
According to Sullivans press release, “There will be no primary. Eligible members of the first and third democratic ward committees will choose the nominee for the democratic line.” She continued saying that there are four members in the third ward who are eligible for the position, but no Tompkins County Democratic Committee members on the first ward committee live in district three.
Sullivan said that the committee has a deadline to submit the name of the chosen candidate by November 28th. Additionally, the first and third ward committees expect to sponsor a forum to hear from district three voters before the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Regarding the special election Chairwoman Black said that it would take place roughly 85 days after Granison resigns on Oct. 31. According to Black, “my understanding so far is that both parties are able to bring forth candidates that will appear on the ballot. If people are interested in running for the Democratic line they can contact Ann Sullivan.” She continued saying, “I’m not sure who the Republican person is for that area or when the petitions will be due.
Sullivan’s press release concluded saying, “We invite interested candidates to let us know of their interest as soon as possible. Candidates seeking the Democratic line must live in the current District 3 and be registered Democrats.”
Interested candidates should contact First Ward Chair John Jackson (micropolis10@yahoo.com) and/or Third Ward Chair Ann Sullivan (annh.sullivan@gmail.com ) as soon as possible.
Tompkins County 2023 Budget
According to Chairwoman Black, Tompkins County’s 2023 budget totals roughly $222 million. Black said that the county has been able to add a number of “great services to the budget that our constituents are going to be happy about”.
Additionally, she said that the county has been able to decrease its tax levy by 7.5%. Black says that for a typical homeowner, this means that “as long as your assessment did not go up, then their taxes will remain the same as they did last year.” Black continued saying, “We’ve been very fortunate to have a fund balance that we can tap into in order to provide a steady tax rate.”
Despite the positive developments relating to tax rates, Black also says that “many of us are nervous about what the future holds because we see the interest rates going up.”
According to Black, before the budget can be approved through a final vote, public hearings will be held where the public will be able to comment on the process.
Bangs Ride-Along
Regarding her experience participating in a ride-along with Bangs Ambulance workers, Black said “there are no words to express how impressed and thankful I am for the service that Bangs Ambulance provides to our community.”
She continued saying that they routinely collaborate with the police and fire department to respond to events such as overdose calls and fires that often occur in the Jungle — both of which took place during Blacks ride-along.
Black’s ride-along occured as Bangs Ambulance employees continue their efforts to form a union in order to advocate for improved working conditions.
According to Chairwoman Black, “The community should know what great people they are. They are truly heroes in our community.”
