Cayuga Health named Herb Alexander its Chief Diversity Officer. This newly created position seeks to enhance diversity programs and create a more inclusive culture for the health care organization that reflects the communities which they serve.
Alexander most recently served as Chief Diversity Officer and Associate Dean of Students for Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester, New York. He holds a Master of Science in Strategic Business Leadership and a Bachelor of Arts in History from Roberts Wesleyan College. He will start this new role on August 2nd.
“We believe Herb Alexander is the perfect person to help lead Cayuga Health’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives forward," Dr. Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health System said. "He is highly qualified and eager to dive right in to lead this critical strategic initiative. He will report directly to me and I look forward to working with him closely to ensure that Cayuga Health becomes a leader in supporting diversity, a great benefit to our organization, our patients, and the community. His work will touch every part of our organization from hiring to community outreach.”
During his tenure at Roberts Wesleyan College, Mr. Alexander launched a successful diversity program that promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the college that focused on students, faculty, staff and community outreach.
“I am thrilled to join the Cayuga Medical Center/Cayuga Health team and work with an organization embracing the valuable work of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion," Herb Alexander, new Chief Diversity Officer at Cayuga Health System said. "It is an honor to serve as a voice for access in this influential organization and industry. As we take this journey, I am committed to approaching diversity, not as an issue needing to be solved, but as a way of life that allows us all to thrive. We each have the responsibility to promote equity and inclusion and I look forward to collaborating with our community as we strive to embody this change together.”
In 2020 Cayuga Health formed a system-wide Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee consisting of employees, across the organization and members of their regional community. They have been focusing on human capital diversity metrics, workforce practices, leadership accountability, talent programs, supplier diversity and philanthropy. They have already held focus groups in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.