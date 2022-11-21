Ithaca, New York – Catholic Charities Tompkins / Tioga is seeking donations for its annual “Share the Warmth” winter clothing giveaway, which will be held from December 5th-9th to December 12th-16th. Catholic Charities hosts this event every year, during which they distribute thousands of clothing items free of charge to families throughout Tompkins County.
“The onset of cold weather is very difficult for families in our region,” said Michaela Cortright, Director of the Samaritan Center at Catholic Charities. “In addition to the other cold weather services that we offer, we are thrilled that we are once again able to host this giveaway that helps out so many in Tompkins County.”
Share the Warmth is seeking new and gently used clean outerwear, including children’s and larger sizes (2x and up), large-sized adult boots (13+), coats, snow pants and boots, blankets, hats, and mittens for all. Drop boxes for donations can be found at the following locations:
- Agway True Value Home Center, Cayuga Mall
- Ithaca College, Campus Center Lobby,
- CFCU Community Credit Union, Main Branches
- Island Health & Fitness, 310 Taughannock Blvd.
- Island Health & Fitness, Community Corners
- Kendal at Ithaca, 2230 N. Triphammer Rd.
- Northeast Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine, 10 Graham Rd. P&C Fresh, East Hill Plaza
- Tops Friendly Market, 2300 N. Triphammer Rd. YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County, 50 Graham Rd. W. Kinney Drugs, Dryden
- Trumansburg Shur-Save
- St. James Catholic Church, T-burg
- St. Catherine’s Church, Cayuga Heights
- St. Anthony’s Church, Groton
Catholic Charities will distribute clothing from Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9th and from Monday, December 12th through Friday, December 16th from 9am-3:30pm each day.
Share the Warmth is a partnership between Catholic Charities Tompkins / Tioga, the Ithaca Rotary Club, Cornell University, and Fingerlakes Reuse. The program was started by the Ithaca Rotary Club on the Cornell Campus in 1987 and expanded to all of Tompkins County in 1993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.