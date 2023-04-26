This April the Tompkins County Legislature will confirm the nomination of a new County Historian, making it the first time this century that the role hasn’t been filled by Carol Kammen. She retired last month after 23 years on the job. During that time, Kammen established herself as one of the leading local historians in New York State and set a lofty standard for what the role of a county historian can be. It will be a hard act to follow.
In 1933, the New York State Legislature authorized counties to appoint a county historian in an amendment to the Arts & Cultural Affairs Law, and Tompkins County appointed its first county historian (Glenn Norris) 10 years later. In terms of creating a job description, the state legislature left the requirements confoundingly imprecise, aside from the following direction: “...supervise the activities of the local historians in towns and villages within the county…hold regular meetings for the local historians in their counties, sponsor in service training sessions, monitor vacant jurisdictions, propose and carry out co-operative joint projects, and assist the work of their local historians whenever possible.” The fact that the expectations have been vague has meant that the nature and role of the job has varied widely from county to county across the state, and has depended largely on the background, creativity and energy of the individuals appointed to the job. Simply put, some are better than others. It has been Tompkins County’s very good fortune to have had Kammen in the position since 2000.
Her involvement in local history goes back nearly 60 years. “I moved to Tompkins County in the early 1960s because my husband had gotten a job at Cornell,” Kammen explained. “I didn’t really have any skills, but I could see that there didn’t seem much interesting local history going on at the time.”
She was particularly struck by the lack of women’s stories. “The only time women were mentioned was if they were massacred,” she said. It didn’t take long for her to get involved, and it’s been a hallmark of all her work ever since to include the perspectives of women, the poor, the disadvantaged, Black people, outsiders – voices that had been largely under-represented until then.
Her interest and commitment to expanding the scope of local history involved her in a wide variety of roles, especially teaching (at Ithaca High School, Tompkins Cortland Community College, and Cornell for 25 years), and writing. Indeed, her writing career has been nothing short of prolific, including 25 years of editorials in the American Association for State and Local History’s History News magazine, 40 years of her regular column (“Pieces of the Past”) in the Ithaca Journal, and numerous books on Tompkins County and Cornell history. Her book On Doing Local History has been used in classrooms across the country. Her titles often reflect that commitment to including and examining previously excluded perspectives: Black Voices in Tompkins County, Send These to Me: Immigration and Ethnicity in Tompkins County, Part and Apart: the Black Experience at Cornell 1865-1945, Achieving Beulah Land: the Long Fight for Suffrage in Tompkins County.
“When I became county historian, the position had no money associated with it, there was no office, no furniture. It had a very low profile,” she said, “and they kind of let me do what I wanted to. They’ve actually been wonderful to me.” Kammen brought her own approach to the role, and has steadily raised the status and the expectations associated with the job. She created the Municipal Historians of Tompkins County, a group that includes all the appointed historians in the county that started meeting monthly in 2000 and continues to do so. She helped to create the Tompkins County Historical Commission, to encourage research and education pertaining to local history. There have been two decades of projects that she has supported and engineered dedicated to the proposition that a historian is a spokesperson for the historical past, and that the historical past includes everybody.
Combining a loose job description and a committed and energetic person in the post has resulted in Tompkins County having one of the most accomplished county historians in the state. Actually, this is no time for modesty – the best county historian in the state. But don’t take my word for it. The list of accolades and honors over the years is simply too long to include here, but suffice it to say that she has been recognized far beyond Tompkins County for her accomplishments. In 2020, Kammen was awarded the Lehman Prize for Distinguished Service by the New York Academy of History. “For more than a generation, Carol Kammen has set the standard for local, county, and state history in the United States,” Kenneth T. Jackson, the Academy’s president, said.
Last month, in language both portentous yet somehow succinct, part of the official proclamation by the Tompkins County Legislature designating March 2023 “Carol K. Kammen Women’s History Month” reads as follows: “WHEREAS, Carol has devoted her adult life to researching, documenting, and communicating the rich history of Tompkins County and, especially, to bringing to rightful prominence the contributions of those often confined to the margins of history: women, people of color, indigenous people, immigrants, and those of lesser means and status...”
Perhaps nobody has worked more closely with Kammen over the years than Elaine Engst, retired Cornell archivist and Kammen’s frequent collaborator and co-author. “Throughout, I have always been impressed with Carol’s intellectual curiosity and her enthusiasm for local history,” Engst said. She wanted to find the stories behind the events, activities, and institutions in our communities and to find the people behind those stories. I think that it’s telling that she finally wrote Lamentations, a historical novel, possibly so that she could give her characters voices, something that you can’t readily do in nonfiction. She’s always been especially interested in those groups that had been marginalized in the ‘standard’ histories; women, minorities, immigrants, etc. She knows how to ask questions, and she is a patient and persistent researcher in trying to find the answers. I have been very fortunate in having Carol as a colleague and friend!”
“I do love helping other people see that they are in time and of time, showing them that they are actors in history,” Kammen said. “We’re all actors in history at a particular time, myself included. It’s important that people understand how we got to this place and what it means to be here now.”
Carol Kammen has retired, but that’s not to say she’s withdrawing from public life. She’s not that type. In recent weeks, there have been open letters championing such causes as preserving the Ithaca Gun smokestack and saving the Tioga Street “Red House.” She’s still giving talks at historical societies. She will remain an important voice in our community, with the credibility and gravitas conferred by a lifetime of work. And so, as the county welcomes a new historian this April, it is certain that the new person is taking the post fully aware that they have some pretty big shoes to fill.
