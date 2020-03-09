New York State Police in Ithaca announced that a man died after a car accident in the Town of Danby on Sunday evening.
Police responded around 7:12 p.m. to a report of an accident on State Route 96B.
According to a press release, witnesses told troopers that they saw the vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox, traveling south on 96B then cross over into the opposing lane of traffic and strike a tree.
"The witnesses did stop and check on the driver, who was conscious but began life saving measures when he went unconscious," the release stated.
As police arrived, the driver, who was identified as 68 year old Gary Hunter of Ithaca, was receiving care from Bangs Ambulance emergency workers.
Hunter was then taken to Cayuga Medical Center, where he was then pronounced dead. The accident is under investigation.
The Candor and Danby Fire Departments also assisted at the scene.
