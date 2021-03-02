The League of Women Voters of Tompkins County is hosting a virtual debate between candidates Leslie Schill and Veronica Pillar as they vie for the County Legislature seat in the March 23 special election.
The seat represents Tompkins County Legislative District 2. This includes City of Ithaca Ward 3, District 1 and Ward 5, Districts 1 – 3.
For information about attending this Zoom event and submitting questions ahead of time go to http://www.lwvtompkins.org/ .
For information about voter registration visit https://www.vote411.org/
For information about early voting and absentee ballots visit https://tompkinscountyny.gov/boe/EarlyVoting and https://tompkinscountyny.gov/files2/boe/2021/Special_Election%20Sample%20Ballot.pdf
