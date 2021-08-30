Dale J. Harbin, 44, of Brooktondale was convicted for sex crimes against a child, according to an announcement from District Attorney Matthew Van Houten. The trial began Aug. 24 and concluded Aug. 27, when the jury found him guilty of two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree (a Class D felony) and course of sexual contact against a child in the second degree (a Class D felony).
Harbin was tried in Tompkins County Court by Assistant District Attorney Heidi Paulino. Harbin’s defense attorney was Kristine Shaw. Sentencing has been scheduled for October 8, 2021 before Judge John C. Rowley.
