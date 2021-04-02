Brooktondale resident Charles Mohler, 73, was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on Buffalo Road in the town of Caroline. Troopers from SP Ithaca and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were dispatched by Tompkins County on April 1 at 3:36 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle was Natalie Robertson, 26, also of Brooktondale. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, however Robertson was charged with driving while impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a control substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.