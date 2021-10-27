In addition to electing officials like County Legislators and Common Council members, voters in the Nov. 2 election will also have important ballot questions to decide. There are five statewide ballot proposals for consideration.
Proposal 1: Amending the apportionment and redistricting process
This proposed constitutional amendment would freeze the number of state senators at 63, amend the process for the counting of the state’s population, delete certain provisions that violate the U.S. Constitution, repeal and amend certain requirements for the appointment of the co-executive directors of the redistricting commission and amend the manner of drawing district lines for congressional and state legislative offices.
This is a meaty proposal that would do a handful of things. Firstly, it would amend and repeal portions of the state constitutional amendment adopted by voters in 2014 that created a redistricting commission. It would allow the redistricting commission to appoint two co-executive directors by simple majority vote, without consideration of party affiliation. It would also eliminate the alternative process currently in place that allows for the appointment of co-executive directors and co-deputy executive directors by the legislature in the case that the redistricting commission fails to appoint co-executive directors. It would also remove the requirement that the two co-executive directors be members of different political parties.
The amendment would also require that state assembly and senate district lines be based on the total population of the state, and require the state to count all residents, including non-citizens and Native Americans if the federal census fails to include them. This comes on the heels of the state losing a representative after coming up 89 people short to retain its 27 seats. In further changes to redistricting, it would count incarcerated people at their place of last residence, rather than at their place of incarceration. This practice is already established by state statute for Senate and Assembly districts.
As the state is currently in the midst of redistricting efforts, the next change of procedure would go into effect in 2022. The approval of a plan by the redistricting commission would require at least seven “yes” votes out of the 10 commissioners. A plan approved by at least seven commissioners must be approved by a majority of each house of the legislature to be approved. In the case that seven-vote threshold is not reached, the commission would have to send the legislature the redistricting plan that garnered the most votes. The legislature could then adopt the plan with 60% majority.
Importantly, this amendment would also require the redistricting commission to submit its redistricting plan and implementing legislation to the legislature two months earlier than currently called for in an effort to speed the process up. For the redistricting due to proceed in 2022, the time frame would be condensed to meet election-related deadlines.
This is by far the most complex amendment. For the full text, visit elections.ny.gov/2021BallotProposals.html.
Proposal 2: Right to clean air, clean water and a healthful environment
This proposal would simply add an amendment to article I of the constitution in relation to the right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment.
Proposal 3: Eliminating 10-day advance voter registration requirement
The proposed amendment would delete the current requirement by the state that a citizen be registered to vote at least 10 days before an election. It would also allow the legislature to enact laws permitting a citizen to register to vote less than 10 days before the election.
Proposal 4: Authorizing no-excuse absentee ballot voting
Currently, there’s a provision on absentee ballots that requires the voter to be unable to appear at the polls by reason of absence from the county, illness, or physical disability. This proposal would delete that provision, allowing people to choose to vote via absentee ballot for any reason.
Proposal 5: Increasing the jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court
Perhaps of less personal interest to voters in Tompkins County, this proposal would allow the New York City Civil Court to hear and decide claims for $50,000 or less, rather than the current limit of $25,000 or less.
