The City of Ithaca is gaining another dispensary this year called Aspire, a not-for-profit owned by Challenge Workforce Solutions, which is an Ithaca based non-profit agency formed in 1968 that helps individuals with disabilities and other barriers gain employment.
In November 2022, New York State’s Cannabis Control Board granted 36 conditional adult-use retail dispensary (CUARD) licenses, only eight of which were awarded to non-profit organizations. These 36 were chosen out of a pool of 903 applicants. The approvals happened through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which will grant a total of 175 licenses, and up to 25 will go to non-profit applicants.
Ashley Burke, President of Aspire, said there is not a complete opening timeline available yet because Aspire’s design and build out plan is still being completed.
Burke said Challenge Workforce Solutions focus for over 50 years has been to help people with disabilities get entry level skills to get and retain a job.
“I think that's really important for people's mental health [to have a job], and satisfaction, you know, just their overall quality of life,” Burke said. “Having a job gives them the resources to have decent housing and provide for all their needs, but also that gives people a social experience. I think having a job is just really rewarding for people and gives them that opportunity to be a part of the community and also to earn benefits and pay and gain really overall satisfaction.”
Burke said the organization went through an intense application process to gain their license.
“It's really exciting,” Burke said. “We were pretty surprised that we were one of the first groups. We've done a lot of networking, we've met a lot of people, and everybody's been really helpful along the entire process, so we think that that's been really beneficial in getting us to where we are today.”
Currently, there are seven legal New York dispensaries opened, according to the state's dispensary location verification tool. Included is William Jane Corporation, which is located on 119-121 E State Street in Ithaca, NY. William Jane Corporation became the first conditional adult-use dispensary in Ithaca after it opened the third week of March this year. Other dispensaries currently opened are located in New York City, Binghamton, Jamaica and Schenectady.
Nora Marcus-Hecht, lifelong Tompkins County resident, said she is excited for Ithaca to gain dispensaries because it ensures consumers are getting safe products. “I'm really excited about it,” Marcus-Hecht said. “I think it's really great. Ithaca has always just been a very accepting place about marijuana use. And I think having that legality and having a safe space where people can buy their marijuana is just incredible.”
To be eligible, applicants were required to “either have had a cannabis conviction themselves, or be the family member of someone who has, and have owned a profitable business. Nonprofits were eligible if they had a history of serving current or formerly incarcerated individuals, including creating vocational opportunities for them; have at least one justice involved board member; at least five full time employees; and have operated a social enterprise that had net assets to profit for at least two years,” according to the New York State Webpage.
The Seeding Opportunity Initiative also granted Adult-Use Cultivator Licenses to hemp farmers that will sell their products at the state's approved dispensaries. Aspire will be collaborating with farms like: Florist Farms, Head & Heal, Blotter,Ithaca Organics and Hip Crop NY.
Through these brands, Aspire will sell flower, pre-rolls, vapes, tinctures, concentrates, gummies and rosin and hash, according to their April 10 press release.
Marcus-Hecht noted that despite most of the Ithaca community being accepting of cannabis use, society's demonization of the drug makes it impossible to avoid the negative stigma that comes with weed. “I think having it legalized definitely helps,” Marcus-Hecht said. “But I don't see that stigma really leaving.”
A March 2021 report by the Bureau of Justice Statistics showed that in 2018 there were around 32,000 people incarcerated because of cannabis.
Burke said this opportunity has allowed her to hear stories of those impacted by the war on drugs and mass incarceration.
“I've been to conferences and heard people speak and, you know, just hearing some of the stories behind all of this, it really is a great time to be involved,” Burke said. “And you know, we're just really excited about it.”
(1) comment
"Other dispensaries currently opened are located in New York City, Binghamton, Jamaica and Schenectady."
For what it is worth, Jamaica, in Queens, is IN New York City. I assume therefore that the other one is in one of the other boroughs, probably in Manhattan. Has theTimes decided that Jamaice doesn't count as part of NYC?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.