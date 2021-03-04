ITHACA, NY -- A grassroots activist, Dr. Veronica Pillar is hoping to bring her social justice lens to Tompkins County Legislature as she runs for the seat left open by Anna Kelles, who was elected to the New York State Assembly.
“It’s the lens through which I want to make all my decisions,” Pillar said. “I want to keep everything anti-racist and keep everything centering the needs as I understand them of poor people, of Black and brown people, and of queer and disabled people — people whose voices you don’t always hear loud and clear.”
Pillar has worked extensively with the local Showing Up for Racial Justice chapter, as well as with Mutual Aid Tompkins and other advocacy groups to offer support to people in the community. Doing this work helped her realize she wanted to create a bridge from community members to local government to better communicate their needs.
“We want to tell existing members of the local government what problems we see going on in the community and what we want to change,” she said. “Partially, a focal point of that is to defund the police. I was a part of that on the ground, so through that I saw more potential for better communication and collaboration between community and government. Activists are not feeling as heard as we could be.”
If she were to take office, Pillar said one of the first things she would want to do is establish good communication between herself and constituents.
“I think Anna Kelles did quite a good job of that, and people really appreciated how she looped people into what was going on,” she said. “I want to make sure people on the ground know what decisions are made that will affect them.”
She said one of her immediate concerns would be making housing more accessible and affordable, particularly for that middle ground of people who do not qualify for public housing but make too little to afford the “affordable” housing that is going up in the area.
“That would involve shifting income targets for projects that would be built,” she said.
Pillar also said she would want to continue supporting the COVID response and look at the barriers that still exist to residents accessing vaccines and other resources.
“For instance, to the best of my knowledge there is still no way for homebound folks outside of nursing homes to eventually get vaccinated; this needs to change,” she said. “There are also plenty of people, especially in Black communities, understandably mistrustful of the medical system; expanding outreach efforts like the recent vaccine clinic at [Beverly J. Martin Elementary School] is a top priority.”
As far as her stance on defunding the police goes, Pillar said she does believe the current proposal from the county has pieces that align with her views.
“The specifics around transparency and collecting data on what is going on with law enforcement interactions and analyzing and publishing that data,” she said. “And then looking at what existing resources we do have and how we can streamline our public service processes.”
Ultimately, Pillar thinks the most important part of the job is listening to people, and she thinks her skills as a teacher and a former peer counselor have prepared her for that.
“It’s about listening to people talk about their lives, their needs, their wants and their experiences and really believing them,” she said. “That’s a skill I think I’m very strong in […] I’m really drawn to interacting and connecting with lots of different people.”
Pillar grew up in Northern Virginia and moved to Ithaca to get her PhD in physics at Cornell. She said that over time, she just nestled deeper and deeper into the community.
“There’s a strong sense of community here that I’m drawn to,” she said. “It’s just a really culturally and socially rich place.”
The special election is on March 23. Absentee ballots are available now. The League of Women Voters is hosting a virtual debate on Thursday, March 11. For more information or to submit a question, visit http://www.lwvtompkins.org/.
