Tompkins County Mental Health has announced that the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is now serving the County. 988 is the new national phone number to dial from anywhere in the event of a mental or emotional health crisis. 988 services will work in Tompkins County offering trained crisis counselors 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Deputy Commissioner of Tompkins County Mental Health, Harmony Ayers Friedlander states the launch of 988 “is a game changer for our community.” She continues, "If you or a loved one is having a mental health crisis, 988 is a quick, anonymous, and easy way to connect to a caring and supportive counselor. If you’re hurting, please know that you matter and there are lifelines for you. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you or a loved one is in need. We have incredible organizations in Tompkins County who are prepared to help you or your loved ones, thank you to those organizations and their efforts to help anyone in need in our community.”
If you need an ambulance, police, fire, or other emergency response, 911 is still the number to dial. If you are looking for non-emergency community resources, dial 211. Veterans seeking counselors specifically trained about their experiences and needs can dial 988 and press 1. 988 is also a resource for people who are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
In Tompkins County, local 988 counselors are at the Suicide Prevention & Crisis Service (SPCS). When you call 988, you are connected with a trained and caring counselor who is there to listen without judgement or distraction and help you sort out issues and potential solutions. Depending on the nature of the call, the 988 counselor may connect you with other service providers and resources in the community, including life-saving services if the counselor determines that is needed. If all SPCS lines are busy, the call is re-routed to another counselor within our region who is familiar with resources local to Tompkins County.
988 is a multilingual resource, if you or a loved one speaks a language other than English, help is available in that language when you dial 988.
