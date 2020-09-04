The phone system for all Tompkins County governmental departments are experiencing technical issues as part of a wider service interruption among First Light Communications customers.
"All Tompkins County residents who are seeking to contact a Tompkins County department on Friday, September 4, are encouraged to try back later," said the county's Communications Director Dominick Recckio. "Any residents who may have left a voice message for a County department or employee any time on Friday September 4, are encouraged to follow up with an email or web contact, as the voice message system has been impacted since early Friday morning."
First Light Communications service has been experiencing interruptions throughout the day, with the longest outage occurring this afternoon. A First Light representative said that there was a large fiber break in Ithaca and said that currently a technician is on site working to reroute the optics through Trumansburg. Unfortunately, he said, there was an interruption due to the amount of service traffic and so they're working to fix the issue.
"We're working to get it reserved as soon as possible," said the representative.
In the meantime, a list of Tompkins County Government departments and web contacts can be found here.
- Individuals seeking to contact the Tompkins County Health Department can dial 607-274-6600; please stay on the line until an individual picks up, or email publichealth@tompkins-co.org. Outgoing calls from the Health Department for COVID-19 contact tracing investigations are not impacted.
- Individuals seeking to contact the Tompkins County Mental Health Department can dial 607-274-6200. If you left a voice mail for the Mental Health Department, including regarding a prescription, you should contact the department again. Please dial 607-274-6200 and stay on the line until someone picks up, or email mhs@tompkins-co.org.
- Individuals seeking to contact the Tompkins County Department of Social Services can dial 607-274-5345. Please stay on the line until an individual picks up. If you have an emergency dial 9-1-1.
