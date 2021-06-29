Due to low staffing levels, the Tompkins County Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing with the appointment system initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic for at least the next 30 days while new employees are trained and onboarded.
The Tompkins County DMV Office continues to be open to the public by appointment. There are some services available for walk-ins, which do not require an appointment. Walk-ins are available until 3:00 p.m. Appointments will be given priority.
DMV staff is available to answer questions daily until 4:30pm. There is also a drop box available outside the DMV office at 301 Third Street, Ithaca. Customers can drop their transaction in the box and staff will proceed to call customers. Customers can either have the transaction mailed back, or they can pick it up once it is processed.
Processing is usually happens on the same day or the next day.
The DMV will be closed daily from 1:00pm- 2:00pm.
Appointments are mandatory for:
• All permit testing due to limited availability of test stations
• Reciprocity (moving to New York from another state)
• Enhanced license
• Real-ID license
Appointments are recommended for but not required for:
• Conditional license
• Restricted license
All other transactions do not require an appointment and can be scheduled at the customer's convenience. Customers can schedule appointments here: https://tompkinscountydmv.setmore.com/
Staff answer the phone (273-7187) from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
The DMV can also be contacted by email at: https://lfweb.tompkins-co.org/Forms/TCDMVEmail and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tompkinsdmv/inbox
